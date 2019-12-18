Daarbij zal worden geprobeerd om de protocollen van bestaande systemen zoals Apple HomeKit, Google Weave, Amazon Alexa en de Dotdot datamodellen van de Zigbee Alliance te laten samenwerken. Ook IKEA (Home Smart), Somfy, Samsung (SmartThings) en Signify (Philips Hue) zijn van de partij, want zij zitten in het bestuur van de Zigbee Alliance. Het doel is om het ontwikkelen van producten makkelijker te maken en de onderlinge compatibiliteit voor consumenten te verbeteren. Smart home-apparaten moeten op die manier veiliger, betrouwbaarder en makkelijker te gebruiken zijn. Daarbij is gekozen voor gebruik van het Internet Protocol (IP) om de communicatie tussen apparaten, mobiele apps en clouddiensten te verbeteren.



Er zal een open source-benadering worden gevolgd, met als doel om uiteindelijk een nieuw protocol voor connectiviteit uit te brengen. Ook het Nederlandse NXP Semiconductors doet mee. Zij leveren onder andere de NFC-chips voor de iPhone en Apple Watch, maar ook diverse andere componenten voor internet of things-toepassingen. IKEA is een week geleden net lid geworden van de Zigbee Alliance, om ook mee te werken aan open IoT-standaarden. De Zigbee Alliance bestaat uit honderden bedrijven die met IoT-toepassingen bezig zijn.

Wie meer wil weten kan terecht op connectedhomeip.com.

Hieronder kun je het gezamenlijke persbericht lezen:

Amazon, Apple, Google, Zigbee Alliance and board members form working group to develop open standard for smart home devices

Project Connected Home over IP Intends to Simplify Development for Device Manufacturers and Increase Compatibility for Consumers

Seattle and Cupertino, Mountain View and Davis, California — Amazon, Apple, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance today announced a new working group that plans to develop and promote the adoption of a new, royalty-free connectivity standard to increase compatibility among smart home products, with security as a fundamental design tenet. Zigbee Alliance board member companies such as IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Samsung SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Wulian are also onboard to join the working group and contribute to the project.

The goal of the Connected Home over IP project is to simplify development for manufacturers and increase compatibility for consumers. The project is built around a shared belief that smart home devices should be secure, reliable, and seamless to use. By building upon Internet Protocol (IP), the project aims to enable communication across smart home devices, mobile apps, and cloud services and to define a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.

The industry working group will take an open-source approach for the development and implementation of a new, unified connectivity protocol. The project intends to use contributions from market-tested smart home technologies from Amazon, Apple, Google, Zigbee Alliance, and others. The decision to leverage these technologies is expected to accelerate the development of the protocol, and deliver benefits to manufacturers and consumers faster.

The project aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build devices that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant, and others. The planned protocol will complement existing technologies, and working group members encourage device manufacturers to continue innovating using technologies available today.

Project Connected Home over IP welcomes device manufacturers, silicon providers, and other developers from across the smart home industry to participate in and contribute to the standard.