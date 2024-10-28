iOS 18.1 heeft voor een opvolgende update een behoorlijk lange ontwikkeltijd gehad. Waar de eerste grote .1-update meestal een betaperiode van een maand heeft, begon Apple deze keer al in juli met de beta van iOS 18.1. En dat had een duidelijke redenen: Apple Intelligence, het grote nieuwe AI-systeem van Apple, moest goed worden getest. De grootste tegenvaller is dat Apple Intelligence alleen nog voor gebruikers in de VS beschikbaar is, uitsluitend in het Engels. Gelukkig zijn er nog andere functies om te ontdekken, voor onder andere de camera, AirPods, het Bedieningspaneel en meer. Ook zijn er meerdere belangrijke problemen opgelost.

iOS 18.1 en iPadOS 18.1 beschikbaar

iOS 18.1 en iPadOS 18.1 is dus het startschot van Apple Intelligence, met de eerste reeks functies. Het gaat dan met name om de Writing Tools, vernieuwde look voor Siri, verbeterde Foto’s-app met Clean Up-tool en samenvattingen van notificaties. Eerder deze zomer gingen wij al hands-on met de eerste mogelijkheden van Apple Intelligence, waar je in ons artikel meer over kunt lezen.

Bekijk ook Hands-on met Apple Intelligence: een kleine blik op de toekomst In deze hands-on lees je onze eerste korte ervaringen met Apple Intelligence, Apple’s nieuwe AI-systeem op iPhone, iPad en Mac. Wij hebben Apple Intelligence alvast kort kunnen testen en vertellen je over onze eerste ervaringen.

Ben je toch benieuwd en wil je Apple Intelligence graag proberen op jouw iPhone, dan moet je aan een aantal eisen voldoen en je tussen flink wat bochten wringen. Zo heb je een iPhone 15 Pro of nieuwer nodig, moet je iPhone en Siri op Engels staan, heb je een Amerikaanse Apple ID nodig en moet je mogelijk een VPN gebruiken. In ons eerdere artikel lees je hoe je Apple Intelligence in Nederland op de iPhone werkend krijgt.

Bekijk ook Apple Intelligence in Nederland: zo kun je het nu al proberen op de iPhone De publieke beta van iOS 18 is er! En dat betekent dat je nu alvast (via een omweg) Apple Intelligence kunt proberen. Want om vanuit Nederland en andere EU-landen te kunnen gebruiken moet je nog wel wat extra stappen nemen. Op deze pagina leggen we uit hoe je Apple Intelligence en de nieuwe Siri toch al werkend kunt krijgen vanuit Nederland, België en andere EU-landen.

Maar iOS 18.1 en iPadOS 18.1 bieden meer. De Cameraregelaar op de iPhone 16-modellen heeft nu een selfiefunctie, terwijl je op de iPhone 15 Pro-modellen nu ook ruimtelijke foto’s kan maken om te bekijken op de Vision Pro. Heb je AirPods Pro 2, dan kun je profiteren van allerlei nieuwe gehoorfuncties. Er is een test om te kijken of je gehoorschade hebt en je kunt je AirPods Pro gebruiken als gehoorapparaat.

Voor het Bedieningspaneel zijn er nu individuele knoppen voor alle connectiviteitsinstellingen, zoals wifi, VPN en AirDrop, terwijl je uitnodigingen voor Game Center direct vanuit de Contacten-app kan sturen. Daarnaast zijn er nog talloze kleine verbeteringen en wijzigingen aangebracht, waar je meer over kunt lezen in ons artikel over de iOS 18.1 functies.

Bekijk ook iOS 18.1 functies: dit is nieuw in de zesde beta Later dit najaar brengt Apple iOS 18.1 uit, de eerstvolgende grote update van iOS 18. Deze update wordt nu al enige tijd getest, waardoor we een goed beeld hebben van welke nieuwe functies iOS 18.1 bevat. Een grote focus is er voor Apple Intelligence, maar er zit gelukkig meer in.

Tot slot heeft Apple een aantal bugs opgelost. Zo was er een probleem waardoor een iPhone 16 of iPhone 16 Pro onverwacht opnieuw opstartte en konden sommige hun auto niet ontgrendelen of starten als ze gebruik maakten van een Apple Car Key.

Release notes iOS 18.1

Hieronder vind je de exacte release notes van iOS 18.1:

This update introduces the first set of features powered by Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that unlocks powerful new ways to communicate, work, and express yourself, all while protecting your data with an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI. This release also includes enhancements to Camera Control, the ability to capture spatial photos, record phone calls, and other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone. Apple Intelligence (All iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max) Writing Tools Writing Tools are available nearly everywhere you type, allowing you to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text right in the app you’re working in Rewrite suggests different versions of your text so you can choose which combination of flow and wording you like best Proofread lets you view suggested improvements to what you’re writing, like grammar fixes and language refinements Summarize allows you to select text wherever you’re writing and generate a high-quality summary

Siri A new look and feel includes a glowing light that wraps around the edge of your screen, animates responsively to the sound of your voice, and lets you keep scrolling or typing while you talk to Siri Type to Siri when you don’t want to speak a request out loud by double tapping at the bottom of the screen Richer language understanding enables Siri to follow along if you stumble over your words or change your mind mid-sentence Conversational context is maintained over the course of a session, so you can refer more naturally to something you said in a recent request or something Siri mentioned in a recent response Product knowledge helps you get answers to thousands of questions about the features and settings on your Apple products Voice enhancements make Siri sound more natural, expressive, and clear

Photos Photos search lets you find photos and videos simply by describing what you’re looking for Clean Up removes distractions in your photos Memory movies can be created by describing the story you want to see

Notifications Notification summaries make it easy to catch up on your notifications with a glanceable summary of the most important information Reduce Interruptions is a new Focus that ensures the most urgent notifications get through to you while silencing potential distractions

Smart Reply in Mail and Messages help you quickly respond to messages with suggested responses

Priority messages in Mail understands the content of your messages and prioritizes those that require your attention, displaying them at the top of your inbox

Transcription summaries in Notes give you an intelligently created summary of the transcript from your audio recording or call recording Phone Call recordings and transcriptions let you record live calls and transcribe them in the Notes app, with an automatic announcement that the call is being recorded Camera Camera Control can quickly switch to the front TrueDepth Camera (iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Spatial photo capture, along with spatial video capture, is available in a new Spatial camera mode (iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max) AirPods Hearing Test feature provides scientifically-validated hearing test results from the comfort of home (intended for users 18 years or older)

Hearing Aid feature provides personalized, clinical-grade assistance that is automatically applied to sounds in your environment as well as music, videos, and calls (intended for users 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss)

Hearing Protection feature helps users minimize exposure to loud environmental noise across listening modes (available in the United States and Canada)

Features require AirPods Pro 2 with firmware version 7B19 or later. All features may not be available for all countries or regions, for more information visit: https://apple.com/airpods-pro/feature-availability/ This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes: Control Center has new options to add connectivity controls individually and reset your configuration

RCS Business Messaging lets you connect with businesses over RCS (requires carrier support)

App Store search lets you use natural language to find what you’re looking for more easily

Game Center friend invites can be sent directly from the Contacts app and Friend Suggestions, and receivers can see the invites in the inbox in Settings

Fixes an issue in Podcasts where unplayed episodes are marked as played

Fixes an issue where videos recorded at 4K 60 while the device is warm could experience stutter while scrubbing the video playback in Photos

Fixes an issue where digital car keys may not unlock or start a vehicle with passive entry after restoring from a backup or transferring directly from another iPhone

Fixes an issue where iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro models may unexpectedly restart Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/100100

iOS 18.1 downloaden

Om iOS 18.1 en iPadOS 18.1 te downloaden, doe je het volgende:

Ga op je iPhone of iPad naar Instellingen > Algemeen > Software-update. Wacht tot de update in beeld verschijnt. Tik op Download en installeer. Wacht tot je toestel opnieuw is opgestart en de installatie voltooid is.

Je kunt de update ook uitvoeren via je computer. Sluit daarvoor je iPhone of iPad met een kabel aan aan je Mac en open de Finder (of iTunes in macOS Mojave of ouder). Windows-gebruikers openen iTunes. Klik op je aangesloten apparaat en kies voor Zoek naar update. De update wordt vervolgens gedownload en daarna op je toestel geïnstalleerd.

Bekijk ook iPhone updaten: zo kun je de nieuwste iOS-versie installeren Hoe kun je de software op je iPhone bijwerken naar de nieuwste versie van iOS? In deze tip leggen we uit hoe de iPhone updaten werkt, met of zonder computer.

Gebruikte je een testversie en wil je geen beta’s meer ontvangen? Vergeet je niet af te melden voor het betaprogramma mocht je geen beta meer willen draaien.

Bekijk ook Zo kun je je afmelden voor de beta’s van iOS, watchOS, macOS en tvOS Als je geen publieke betaversies van iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS en tvOS meer wilt installeren, kun je je hiervoor eenvoudig afmelden. In deze tip leggen we uit hoe je dit doet.

Waarom zie ik de update (nog) niet?

Het kan soms even duren voordat jij de update op jouw toestel te zien krijgt. Dat heeft ermee te maken dat Apple deze updates gefaseerd uitrolt. Hoe dit zit lees je in dit artikel: Dit is waarom het langer duurt voordat iOS-updates automatisch geïnstalleerd worden. Als het na een tijdje nog niet lukt om iOS te updaten, lees dan ons artikel over iOS-installatieproblemen.