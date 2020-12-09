Apple is sinds begin november bezig geweest met het testen van de beta van iOS 14.3. Gisterenavond verscheen de zogenaamde Release Candidate van deze update, waardoor het nu niet lang meer duurt voordat de update voor iedereen verschijnt. Sterker nog, we hebben al een zeer sterke indicatie voor wanneer de update voor iedereen uitgebracht wordt. De datum van iOS 14.3 is waarschijnlijk 14 december, aanstaande maandag dus.
Datum iOS 14.3 is 14 december
Apple levert vanaf 15 december de eerst exemplaren uit van de AirPods Max, de nieuwste high-end hoofdtelefoon. Hoewel iedereen de hoofdtelefoon kan gebruiken, heb je iOS 14.3 nodig om alle nieuwe mogelijkheden te benutten. Denk aan Adaptive EQ en andere geluidsfuncties. Op oudere iOS-versies en besturingssystemen biedt de AirPods Max beperkte functies, maar dankzij iOS 14.3 kun je overal gebruik van maken. Apple zal iOS 14.3 dus vóór de release van de AirPods Max uitbrengen.
Tegelijkertijd is iOS 14.3 het startsein voor Apple Fitness+, dat ook op 14 december van start gaat. Hou er rekening mee dat Apple Fitness+ voorlopig nog niet in Nederland en België beschikbaar komt. Hoewel Apple zelf nog geen datum voor iOS 14.3 gecommuniceerd heeft, gaan we er vanuit dat 14 december de uiteindelijke releasedatum is. In theorie kan Apple de update ook eerder uitbrengen, bijvoorbeeld later deze week, maar meestal brengt Apple dergelijke updates in de eerste helft van de week uit.
Hieronder vind je alvast de Engelstalige releasenotes van de update, waarin je leest wat er precies allemaal nieuw is. Lees ook ons artikel met alle nieuwe iOS 14.3 functies.
iOS 14.3 releasenotes bekijken
Apple Fitness+
- A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)
- New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations
- Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown
- Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout
- Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States
AirPods Max
- Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones
- High fidelity audio for rich sound
- Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions
- Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise
- Transparency mode to hear the environment around you
- Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience
Photos
- Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app
- Option to record video at 25 fps
- Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X
Privacy
- New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices
TV app
- An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies
- Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type
- Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports
App Clips
- Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center
Health
- Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions
Weather
- Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland
- Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels
- Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri reflects updated national scales for Germany and Mexico
Safari
- Ecosia search engine option in Safari
This release also addresses the following issues:
- Some MMS messages may not be received
- Contact groups failed to display members when composing a message
- Some videos would not appear correctly when shared from the Photos app
- App folders may fail to open
- Spotlight search results, and opening apps from Spotlight may not work
- Bluetooth could be unavailable in Settings
- MagSafe Duo Charger could wirelessly charge your iPhone at less than the maximum power
- Wireless accessories and peripherals using the WAC protocol could fail to complete setup
- The keyboard would dismiss when adding a list in Reminders while using VoiceOver
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Ook andere updates verwacht
We verwachten bovendien dat Apple tegelijkertijd ook iPadOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2 (vereist voor Apple Fitness+) en tvOS 14.3 uitbrengt. Met tvOS 14.3 kunnen gebruikers van Apple Fitness+ ook op het grote scherm naar de workoutinstructies kijken. Bovendien voegen al deze versies ook ondersteuning toe voor de AirPods Max.
Of Apple ook tegelijkertijd macOS Big Sur 11.1 uit gaat brengen, is minder zeker. Apple heeft van die versie nog niet de Release Candidate uitgebracht. Bovendien zijn er nog maar twee beta’s van verschenen, dus mogelijk neemt Apple daarvoor nog iets langer de tijd.