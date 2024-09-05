LOS ANGELES – September 5, 2024 – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced 4 new products across its SoundForm audio category, underscoring Belkin innovation, quality and its commitment to building products more responsibly. Belkin International can be found on the IFA show floor, Exhibit Hall 3.2, stand #210.

Designed in its in-house labs at Belkin Global Headquarters in California, every SoundForm product undergoes 150 meticulous quality tests, ensuring perfection before it reaches consumer’s ears. Design, sound quality, comfort, voice-calling performance, enhanced features and value are all considered with each new addition to the SoundForm portfolio.

Belkin Signature Sound is integrated throughout the SoundForm range. Developed by Belkin sound engineers, it allows the wearer to listen to music exactly the way the artist intended. Deep bass is balanced, vocals are crystal-clear, and treble is crisp. To do this, Belkin sound engineers test headphone and earphone frequency response and distortion, passive noise isolation, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance, and Sound Pressure Level (SPL) to ensure proper 98db output for ‘adult’ products and 85db ‘safe sound’ for ‘kids’ products—and more. All new SoundForm products feature ENC for voice isolating clear call quality as standard. Consumers will find a product in the SoundForm collection to suit their needs–all without breaking the bank.

SoundForm Rhythm

The SoundForm Rhythm earbuds pack a punch while taking up minimal space. They were designed for consumers looking for a casual pair of earbuds for entertainment, work/study purposes, or daily use.

Features:

• Design: True wireless, stem-shaped

• Sound: 6mm drivers

• Battery life: 8 hours with an additional 20 hours of battery life in charging case; 10 minutes of charge gets 90 minutes of playtime

• Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint

• Included in package: USB-C fast charging compatible case• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging

• 2-year warranty

Price: $34.99 / £24.99 / €29.99

Availability: SoundForm Rhythm is available now on belkin.com and select retailers worldwide

SoundForm ClearFit

Get a (good) grip with the SoundForm ClearFit. When it’s time to move, ClearFit is a go-to. Perfect for sports, outdoor activities and workouts, these earbuds stay comfortably secured around the outer ear for great sound while allowing the user to stay aware of their surroundings.

Features:

• Design: Open-ear, secure, comfortable and IPx5 sweat resistant

• Sound: 14.2mm drivers

• Battery life: 8 hours with an additional 18 hours of battery life in charging case; 10 minutes of charge gets 90 minutes of playtime

• Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint

• Included in package: USB-C fast charging compatible case

• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging

• 2-year warranty

Price: $59.99 / £39.99 / €49.99

Availability: SoundForm ClearFit is available now on belkin.com/de and belkin.com/uk and select retailers worldwide

SoundForm Isolate

The SoundForm Isolate is the first over-ear headphone with ANC by Belkin. Made for the modern and stylish individual, Isolate provides quality ANC at a reasonable price point. In addition to ANC, Isolate also has a built-in “Relaxation” track that plays on a loop for moments where you need to further tune out external noise. They come with a long battery life of 60 hours, 3 settings (Standard Listening, Active Noise Cancellation, Hear Thru Mode) and Bluetooth multipoint – all in a sleek and portable design.

Features:

• Design: Over-ear, foldable, extendable and comfortable with 5 mics and intuitive touch controls to easily manage sound with a tap

• Sound: 40mm drivers

• Battery life: 60 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on)

• Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint

• Included in package: USB-C charging and audio cable; 3.5mm audio cable for users that prefer wired connection

• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging

• 2-year warranty

Price: $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99

Availability: SoundForm Isolate will be available from Autumn 2024

SoundForm Surround

The SoundForm Surround over-ear headphones are perfect for when you need to chat on the go. ENC ensures clear calls with background noise kept to a whisper. Its foldable, extendable, and comfortable over-ear design and intuitive touch controls make SoundForm Surround an everyday accessory.

Features:

• Design: Over-ear, foldable, extendable and comfortable with intuitive touch controls to easily manage sound with a tap

• Sound: 40mm drivers

• Battery life: 60 hours• Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint

• Included in package: USB-C charging and audio cable; 3.5mm audio cable for users that prefer wired connection

• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging

• 2-year warranty

Price: $39.99 / £29.99 / €39.99

Availability: SoundForm Surround will be available from Autumn 2024

All new products are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products. They will be on display at IFA 2024.