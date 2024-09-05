Belkin heeft al een flink assortiment van BoostCharge-opladers op de markt gebracht, maar het kan altijd meer, moeten de engineers gedacht hebben. Deze keer ligt de focus op draagbare producten, zowel bij de Qi2-laders als bij de powerbanks. Er zijn zelfs nieuwe toetsenbordhoezen voor iPads. In totaal heeft Belkin maar liefst elf nieuwe oplaadproducten aangekondigd, plus nog eens vier nieuwe audioproducten. We zetten ze voor je op een rij.
Belkin Qi2-laders tijdens IFA 2024
BoostCharge is de naam die Belkin al jarenlang aan nagenoeg al haar oplaadproducten geeft. Dat maakt het soms nogal lastig om de producten van elkaar te onderscheiden, omdat ze allemaal nagenoeg dezelfde naam hebben. De nieuwe reeks producten maakt het er in dat opzicht niet gemakkelijker op, maar er is wel een ander punt waarop ze onderscheidend zijn. De nieuwe BoostCharge Qi2-laders zijn vooral bedoeld om met je mee te nemen, mede door het opvouwbare ontwerp.
BoostCharge Magnetic Foldable Charger
Deze opvouwbare lader komt in twee soorten: een enkele voor alleen je iPhone en een 2-in-1-variant voor iPhone en AirPods. De lader ondersteunt 15W dankzij Qi2 en je kun je iPhone zowel plat als staand opladen dankzij het scharnier. Door hem in te klappen, stop je hem makkelijk in je tas voor mee op vakantie of onderweg. Bij de lader zit een 20W-stroomadapter en usb-c-kabel meegeleverd. Hij is van zacht materiaal gemaakt zodat het geen krassen veroorzaakt. De onderkant heeft een anti-slip oppervlak. De enkele variant kost €44,99, de 2-in-1 kost €69,99. De enkele komt deze maand, terwijl de 2-in-1 deze herfst wereldwijd beschikbaar komt.
BoostCharge 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Charger
Deze 3-in-1 is geschikt voor het opladen van je iPhone, AirPods en Apple Watch. Het is een vierkant plateau, waarbij het iPhone- en Apple Watch-oplaadpunt in- en uit te klappen zijn. Je kunt je iPhone en Apple Watch dus zowel staand als liggend opladen. Door alles in te klappen kun je hem gemakkelijker in je tas doen. Hij komt beschikbaar in wit en zwart en werkt ook via Qi2. Snelladen voor de Apple Watch wordt ook ondersteund. Hij is vanaf nu beschikbaar bij verkooppunten voor een adviesprijs van €99,99.
BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad
Deze reislader lijkt heel erg op diverse opvouwbare laders van andere merken, waaronder de Cubenest opvouwbare 3-in-1-lader die wij eerder getest hebben. Belkin maakt twee varianten: een 3-in-1 voor iPhone, Apple Watch en AirPods en een 2-in-1 voor alleen iPhone en Apple Watch. In beide gevallen bestaan de oplaadpunten uit vierkante blokjes, die je tot een dik vierkant op kunt vouwen om met je mee te nemen. Door het opvouwbare ontwerp kun je hem zetten zoals jij hem zelf wil. Hij ondersteunt Qi2 en snelladen van de Apple Watch. De Magnetic Wireless Travel Pad komt deze herfst verkrijgbaar voor een prijs van €119,- (2-in-1) en €129,99 (3-in-1).
BoostCharge Power Bank 10K en BoostCharge Pro 3-port Laptop Power Bank 20K
Belkin heeft ook nog een tweetal powerbanks aangekondigd. De BoostCharge Power Bank 10K heeft een geïntegreerde usb-c-oplaadkabel, waarmee je ook meerdere apparaten tegelijk kan opladen. De kabel ondersteunt Power Delivery voor snelladen. Deze komt in de herfst in vier kleuren beschikbaar voor €29,99.
Een krachtigere powerbank is de 20K 3-Port Laptop-variant. Deze 65W-powerbank is geschikt voor het opladen van een MacBook of andere laptop. Er zit een kleurenscherm op waarmee je de batterijstatus kan aflezen. Met een enkele usb-c-kabel ondersteunt hij Power Delivery voor snelladen, maar je kan het ook opsplitsen om drie apparaten tegelijk op te laden. Deze powerbank komt later dit jaar beschikbaar en kost €89,99.
Overig: kabels en iPad-toetsenbordhoezen
Tot slot komt Belkin nog met een viertal overige accessoires:
- BoostCharge 2-in-1 usb-c en Lightning-kabel: Een gevlochten usb-c-naar-usb-c-kabel met opzetstukje voor Lightning. Handig als jij en je partner allebei een andere aansluiting voor de iPhone hebben. MFi-gecertificeerd en kan tot 60W aan stroom geven via usb-c. Komt deze herfst voor €24,99.
- Everyday Keyboard Case with Cradle (iPad Air 2020/2022, 11-inch iPad Pro 2018/2020/2021/2022): Toetsenbordhoes met verlicht toetsenbord en trackpad. Achterkant heeft een flapje om de iPad tegen te laten rusten. Werkt op eigen batterij. Prijs: €109,99.
- Pro Keyboard Case with Magnetic Stand (iPad Air 2020/2022, 11-inch iPad Pro 2018/2020/2021/2022): Volledige magnetische toetsenbord, die heel erg lijkt op Apple’s eigen Magic Keyboard voor iPad. Heeft een volledig verlicht toetsenbord met trackpad. Prijs: €149,99.
- Pro Keyboard Case with Magnetic Stand (12,9-inch iPad Pro 2018/2020/2021/2022): Zelfde als de 11-inch versie, maar dan voor de 12,9-inch iPad Pro. Prijs: €199,99.
Ook van Belkin: nieuwe oordopjes en hoofdtelefoon
Tot slot heeft Belkin ook nog een reeks audioproducten aangekondigd. Het gaat om de oordopjes SoundForm Rhythm (€29,99) en SoundForm ClearFit (€49,99) en de hoofdtelefoons SoundForm Isolate (met actieve ruisonderdrukking, €59,99) en de SounbForm Surround (€39,99).
Zie het volledige persbericht van Belkin’s nieuwe audioproducten
LOS ANGELES – September 5, 2024 – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, today announced 4 new products across its SoundForm audio category, underscoring Belkin innovation, quality and its commitment to building products more responsibly. Belkin International can be found on the IFA show floor, Exhibit Hall 3.2, stand #210.
Designed in its in-house labs at Belkin Global Headquarters in California, every SoundForm product undergoes 150 meticulous quality tests, ensuring perfection before it reaches consumer’s ears. Design, sound quality, comfort, voice-calling performance, enhanced features and value are all considered with each new addition to the SoundForm portfolio.
Belkin Signature Sound is integrated throughout the SoundForm range. Developed by Belkin sound engineers, it allows the wearer to listen to music exactly the way the artist intended. Deep bass is balanced, vocals are crystal-clear, and treble is crisp. To do this, Belkin sound engineers test headphone and earphone frequency response and distortion, passive noise isolation, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) performance, and Sound Pressure Level (SPL) to ensure proper 98db output for ‘adult’ products and 85db ‘safe sound’ for ‘kids’ products—and more. All new SoundForm products feature ENC for voice isolating clear call quality as standard. Consumers will find a product in the SoundForm collection to suit their needs–all without breaking the bank.
SoundForm Rhythm
The SoundForm Rhythm earbuds pack a punch while taking up minimal space. They were designed for consumers looking for a casual pair of earbuds for entertainment, work/study purposes, or daily use.
Features:
• Design: True wireless, stem-shaped
• Sound: 6mm drivers
• Battery life: 8 hours with an additional 20 hours of battery life in charging case; 10 minutes of charge gets 90 minutes of playtime
• Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint
• Included in package: USB-C fast charging compatible case• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging
• 2-year warranty
Price: $34.99 / £24.99 / €29.99
Availability: SoundForm Rhythm is available now on belkin.com and select retailers worldwide
SoundForm ClearFit
Get a (good) grip with the SoundForm ClearFit. When it’s time to move, ClearFit is a go-to. Perfect for sports, outdoor activities and workouts, these earbuds stay comfortably secured around the outer ear for great sound while allowing the user to stay aware of their surroundings.
Features:
• Design: Open-ear, secure, comfortable and IPx5 sweat resistant
• Sound: 14.2mm drivers
• Battery life: 8 hours with an additional 18 hours of battery life in charging case; 10 minutes of charge gets 90 minutes of playtime
• Connection: Bluetooth 5.3 and Multipoint
• Included in package: USB-C fast charging compatible case
• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging
• 2-year warranty
Price: $59.99 / £39.99 / €49.99
Availability: SoundForm ClearFit is available now on belkin.com/de and belkin.com/uk and select retailers worldwide
SoundForm Isolate
The SoundForm Isolate is the first over-ear headphone with ANC by Belkin. Made for the modern and stylish individual, Isolate provides quality ANC at a reasonable price point. In addition to ANC, Isolate also has a built-in “Relaxation” track that plays on a loop for moments where you need to further tune out external noise. They come with a long battery life of 60 hours, 3 settings (Standard Listening, Active Noise Cancellation, Hear Thru Mode) and Bluetooth multipoint – all in a sleek and portable design.
Features:
• Design: Over-ear, foldable, extendable and comfortable with 5 mics and intuitive touch controls to easily manage sound with a tap
• Sound: 40mm drivers
• Battery life: 60 hours of battery life (40 hours with ANC on)
• Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint
• Included in package: USB-C charging and audio cable; 3.5mm audio cable for users that prefer wired connection
• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging
• 2-year warranty
Price: $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99
Availability: SoundForm Isolate will be available from Autumn 2024
SoundForm Surround
The SoundForm Surround over-ear headphones are perfect for when you need to chat on the go. ENC ensures clear calls with background noise kept to a whisper. Its foldable, extendable, and comfortable over-ear design and intuitive touch controls make SoundForm Surround an everyday accessory.
Features:
• Design: Over-ear, foldable, extendable and comfortable with intuitive touch controls to easily manage sound with a tap
• Sound: 40mm drivers
• Battery life: 60 hours• Connection: Bluetooth 5.4 and Multipoint
• Included in package: USB-C charging and audio cable; 3.5mm audio cable for users that prefer wired connection
• Built with recycled plastics and packaged in 100% plastic-free packaging
• 2-year warranty
Price: $39.99 / £29.99 / €39.99
Availability: SoundForm Surround will be available from Autumn 2024
All new products are made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in line with the company’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products. They will be on display at IFA 2024.
Taalfout gezien of andere suggestie hoe we dit artikel kunnen verbeteren? Laat het ons weten!
Artikelcorrectie, spelfout of -aanvulling doorgeven?
Het laatste nieuws over Apple van iCulture
- SwitchBot breidt je smart home uit met Meter Pro, luchtbevochtiger en meer (05-09)
- Aqara onthult negen nieuwe producten: schakelaars, sensoren, buitencamera en meer (05-09)
- Vernieuwde Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K nu officieel aangekondigd (05-09)
- Deze functies willen we zien bij de AirPods Max 2 (04-09)
- Nieuwe Eve Thermo Control helpt je bij het bedienen van je slimme radiatorknoppen (03-09)
Draadloos opladen
Lees alles over draadloos opladen van je iPhone, iPad en andere Apple-producten. Al onze belangrijke artikelen over draadloze opladers, Qi-laders, Apple's eigen MagSafe en inductieladen vind je hier op een rijtje.
Reacties: 0 reacties