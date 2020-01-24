Sonos CEO Patrick Spence heeft in een open brief excuses aangeboden aan klanten. Hij zegt dat het een fout was om de support voor oudere producten te stoppen. En hij voegt eraan toe dat Sonos de oudere apparaten software-updates zal geven “zolang als mogelijk is”. Eén van de producten die is getroffen is de eerste generatie Sonos Play:5. Dit apparaat wordt nog veel gebruikt en presteert ook nog prima voor het afspelen voor muziek. Maar nieuwe functies zoals AirPlay 2 komen er niet meer op beschikbaar, omdat het interne geheugen te beperkt is en de chip niet krachtig genoeg. De getroffen producten zijn vaak al meer dan tien jaar oud.



Sonos beloofde eerder dat de betrokken producten nog wel bugfixes zullen krijgen als dat nodig is en zolang dat technisch haalbaar is. Nu breidt het bedrijf dat standpunt uit, nadat gebruikers op sociale media tekeer waren gegaan.

‘Niet goed aangepakt’

“We hebben dit vanaf het begin niet goed aangepakt”, zegt CEO Spence nu. Het probleem bij veel gebruikers was dat ze veel geld hebben geïnvesteerd in een systeem dat ze in het hele huis gebruiken. Als er één oud product in dit systeem is opgenomen, dan kun je niet meer profiteren van de nieuwe functies. Je zult dus al je oude producten moeten vervangen, als je gebruik wilt maken van vernieuwingen.

“While legacy Sonos products won’t get new software features, we pledge to keep them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible,” zegt Spencer nu. “If we run into something core to the experience that can’t be addressed, we’ll work to offer an alternative solution and let you know about any changes you’ll see in your experience.”

Systemen splitsen in twee groepen

Sonos wil de systemen ook in twee groepen splitsen, modern en legacy. Beide kunnen in één huis bestaan. De moderne producten werken samen, krijgen feature updates en nieuwe functies, terwijl de oude zodanig ondersteund worden zodat ze blijven werken in hun huidige status. Meer informatie volgt in de komende weken.

Hieronder volgt de brief dan de CEO:

A letter from our CEO:

All Sonos products will continue to work past May

Published Jan 23, 2020

We heard you. We did not get this right from the start. My apologies for that and I wanted to personally assure you of the path forward:

First, rest assured that come May, when we end new software updates for our legacy products, they will continue to work as they do today. We are not bricking them, we are not forcing them into obsolescence, and we are not taking anything away. Many of you have invested heavily in your Sonos systems, and we intend to honor that investment for as long as possible. While legacy Sonos products won’t get new software features, we pledge to keep them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible. If we run into something core to the experience that can’t be addressed, we’ll work to offer an alternative solution and let you know about any changes you’ll see in your experience.

Secondly, we heard you on the issue of legacy products and modern products not being able to coexist in your home. We are working on a way to split your system so that modern products work together and get the latest features, while legacy products work together and remain in their current state. We’re finalizing details on this plan and will share more in the coming weeks.

While we have a lot of great products and features in the pipeline, we want our customers to upgrade to our latest and greatest products when they’re excited by what the new products offer, not because they feel forced to do so. That’s the intent of the trade up program we launched for our loyal customers.

Thank you for being a Sonos customer. Thank you for taking the time to give us your feedback. I hope that you’ll forgive our misstep, and let us earn back your trust. Without you, Sonos wouldn’t exist and we’ll work harder than ever to earn your loyalty every single day.

If you have any further questions please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Patrick Spence

CEO, Sonos