These design mockups indicate iPhone 12 is reorganizing under 3 new screen sizes (6.7”, 6.1”, and 5.4”). The 6.7” Pro replaces the 6.5” Pro and may be joined by a 6.1” Pro (not shown here) to replace the 5.8”. The 6.1” iPhone 11 may get two successors with a new 5.4” size joining a more compact 6.1”. The 5.4” looks like the SE successor we’ve always wanted. The boxier design is thinner but the 6.7” adds a much wider camera module suggesting a substantially more advanced system than what appears on the other models or in the current 11 Pro.