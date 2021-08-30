Aparte klassieke muziek-app in 2022
De muziekcatalogus van Primephonic zal beschikbaar komen in een aparte app, die voor abonnees van Apple Music gratis te gebruiken is. Je hebt als Apple Music-abonnee daardoor meer keuze uit het klassieke repertoire. Het is niet meer mogelijk om abonnee van Primephonic te worden en de dienst zal op 7 september op zwart gaan. De apps voor iOS en Android zijn per direct offline gegaan en dat geldt ook voor de website.
De speciale app voor klassieke muziek komt volgend jaar uit, voorzien van Primephonic’s hoog gewaardeerde interface waar de huidige gebruikers aan gewend zijn. Om de tijd te overbruggen krijgen huidige Primephonic-abonnees 6 maanden Apple Music gratis, waarbij ze toegang hebben tot honderdduizenden klassieke albums, allemaal in Lossless en hoge resolutie-audio. Ook zijn honderden klassieke albums beschikbaar met ruimtelijke audio.
Daarnaast is er voor Apple Music-abonnees die van klassiek houden goed nieuws. Zij krijgen een veel breder aanbod van klassieke muziek met unieke Primephonic-afspeellijsten en exclusieve audiocontent. Apple belooft ook betere blader- en zoekfuncties per componist en per repertoire. Je krijgt ook meer metadata en nieuwe functies.
Primephonic is een Nederlands-Amerikaanse start-up, gevestigd in Amsterdam. Oprichter Thomas Steffens werkte in het verleden bij The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), waar hij diverse culturele instellingen heeft geadviseerd. Zo kwam hij in contact met de muziekwereld en kwam hij op het idee om zich voor klassieke muziek te gaan inzetten. De dienst is gefinancierd door een Amerikaanse filantroop die net als Steffens gefrustreerd was over huidige streaming muziekdiensten zoals Spotify. Het is dan ook opmerkelijk dat het duo voor Apple heeft gekozen.
Waarom een aparte app voor klassieke muziek?
In ons overzicht van klassieke muziek luisteren op iPhone en iPad leggen we uit dat je in Apple Music tegen een aantal problemen kunt aanlopen als je naar klassieke muziek wilt luisteren:
- Tracknamen lijken erg op elkaar: er zijn meerdere pianosonates, preludes en rhapsody’s geschreven door verschillende componisten.
- Namen van opera’s en symfonieën zijn soms bekender onder de originele naam (Mozart’s Zauberflöte vs. The Magic Flute, Verdi’s Othello vs. Otello, Goldbergvariaties vs. Goldberg-Variationen).
- Eén muziekstuk is vaak door meerdere orkesten en solisten is gespeeld. Welke zoek je, welke is de beste? Je kunt meerdere zoekwoorden achter elkaar zetten, bijvoorbeeld ‘Lars Vogt Bach’ om Bach-muziekstukken te vinden, gespeeld door Lars Vogt.
- Vaak kun je slimmer zoeken door het catalogusnummer (BWK) of opusnummer in te voeren. Maar dan moet je die natuurlijk wel weten.
- Ook onhandig, is dat je niet van de iTunes Store naar Apple Music kunt switchen. Soms kan het zin hebben om in de iTunes Store of op Wikipedia te zoeken welke albums een bepaalde muzikant heeft gemaakt, om vervolgens gericht te zoeken in Apple Music.
- Apple Music geeft helaas geen duidelijke informatie over de componist. Als je een zoekopdracht uitvoert en door de resultatenlijst bladert, zie je alleen de tracknaam, afspeelduur, uitvoerend artiest en jaartal.
In 2018 kondigde Apple al een samenwerking met Deutsche Grammophon aan, een andere zwaargewicht op het gebied van klassieke muziek.
Hieronder lees je het persbericht:
Apple acquires classical music streaming service Primephonic
The renowned classical music experience is coming to Apple Music
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA AND LONDON Apple today announced it has acquired Primephonic, the renowned classical music streaming service that offers an outstanding listening experience with search and browse functionality optimized for classical, premium-quality audio, handpicked expert recommendations, and extensive contextual details on repertoire and recordings.
With the addition of Primephonic, Apple Music subscribers will get a significantly improved classical music experience beginning with Primephonic playlists and exclusive audio content. In the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits.
“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”
“Bringing the best of Primephonic to Apple Music subscribers is a tremendous development for the classical music industry,” said Thomas Steffens, Primephonic’s co-founder and CEO. “Artists love the Primephonic service and what we’ve done in classical, and now we have the ability to join with Apple to deliver the absolute best experience to millions of listeners. We get to bring classical music to the mainstream and connect a new generation of musicians with the next generation of audience.”
“Primephonic was founded to ensure that classical music will stay relevant for future generations,” said Gordon P. Getty, a major shareholder of Primephonic. “Primephonic and Apple together can realize that mission and take classical to a worldwide audience.”
Primephonic is no longer available for new subscribers and will be taken offline beginning September 7. Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features. In the meantime, current Primephonic subscribers will receive six months of Apple Music for free, providing access to hundreds of thousands of classical albums, all in Lossless and high-resolution audio, as well as hundreds of classical albums in Apple Music’s Spatial Audio, with new albums added regularly.