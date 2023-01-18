Apple is er dit jaar vroeg bij met aankondigingen voor Black History-maand. Er hoort een nieuw Apple Watch-bandje bij, in de gebruikelijke kleuren zwart, groen en rood. Ook is er allerlei extra content om aandacht te vragen voor dit thema. De nieuwe Black Unity Sport Loop is verkrijgbaar bij Apple en kost €49,-. Hij is verkrijgbaar vanaf 24 januari in de formaten 41mm en 45mm. Het bandje is te gebruiken op de Apple Watch Series 4 en nieuwer, de Apple Watch SE 2022 (en 2020) en de Apple Watch Ultra. De bijbehorende Unity-wijzerplaat komt volgende week beschikbaar en vereist watchOS 9.3. Er is ook een Unity-wallpaper voor de iPhone.



Maar je kunt ook zelf in actie komen. Er is begin februari een Apple Watch-uitdaging gewijd aan Black History Month.

Bekijken: Black Unity-bandje 2023 voor €49,-

Hieronder lees je het officiële persbericht.

Members of Apple’s Black creative community and allies came together to develop this year’s Black Unity Collection and designed the new expressions inspired by the creative process of mosaic, celebrating the vibrancy of Black communities and the power of unity.

Apple commemorates Black History Month with exclusive content and curated launches celebrating Black culture and community. Starting today, customers can show their support with this year’s Black Unity Collection, which includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, alongside a new matching watch face and iPhone wallpaper. Beginning in February, all-new activations — including a series of Apple Maps Guides created by the Smithsonian, TV and film collections curated by Dr. Jelani Cobb, and more will be available to explore. Additionally, through its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI), Apple is expanding its support of five organizations focused on uplifting Black and Brown communities by unlocking creative potential through technology.

The Black Unity Sport Loop features the word “Unity” woven abstractly into the band using red, green, and black yarns that pay homage to the Pan-African flag, while a unique layering of yarns lends a sense of three-dimensionality to the letters. Additionally, the Unity Mosaic watch face incorporates geometric shapes in green, black, red, and yellow, and as the minutes change, each number uses pieces of other numbers to morph into new forms. iPhone users can also show their support with the new Unity wallpaper for their Lock Screen.

Apple is supporting Art Gallery of New South Wales (Sydney), Ghetto Film School (New York, Los Angeles, London), Music Forward (Los Angeles), Shout Mouse Press (Washington, D.C.), and The National Museum of African American Music (Nashville, Tennessee). Apple’s support for these organizations is a continuation of REJI grants over the past two years that helped organizations committed to providing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities of color.

App Store

The App Store will spotlight apps and games forging creative solutions for Black communities in areas such as music, banking, and gaming. Among these apps and games are Dot’s Home, a 2022 App Store Award-winning game designed to educate users on housing disparities experienced in communities of color and financial wellness apps such as Goalsetter, Altro, and CapWay that are empowering the community with financial resources. The App Store will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop culture by spotlighting numerous apps that allow users to listen, watch, and learn the significance of this creative movement in both the past and present.