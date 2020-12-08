AirPods Max officieel aangekondigd
Er gingen al geruime tijd geruchten over een eigen premium hoofdtelefoon van Apple. Nu heeft Apple de AirPods Max officieel aangekondigd via een persbericht. De AirPods Max lijkt in bepaalde opzichten op de Beats Studio-hoofdtelefoons, maar er is een verschil. Omdat ze onder de merknaam AirPods worden uitgebracht, zit er een eigen H1-chip in en dat zorgt voor functies die je ook van de AirPods kent. Zo kun je gebruik maken van Hé Siri om opdrachten te geven. Ook kun je makkelijk wisselen tussen je Apple-apparaten en heeft de hoofdtelefoon een uniek design.
Apple Introduces AirPods Max, the Magic of AirPods in a Stunning Over-ear Design
AirPods Max feature incredible high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio
CUPERTINO, Calif. — December 8, 2020 — Apple today announced AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio. AirPods Max come in five gorgeous colors, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink, and are available to order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, December 15.
“AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience.”
Custom Acoustic Design
From the canopy to the ear cushions, every part of AirPods Max is carefully crafted to provide exceptional acoustic performance for each user. The breathable knit mesh canopy, spanning the headband, is made to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. The stainless steel headband frame provides strength, flexibility, and comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. Telescoping headband arms smoothly extend and stay in place to maintain the desired fit.
Each ear cup attaches to the headband through a revolutionary mechanism that balances and distributes ear cup pressure, and allows it to independently pivot and rotate to fit the unique contours of a user’s head. Each ear cushion uses acoustically engineered memory foam to create an effective seal — a critical factor in delivering immersive sound. The Digital Crown, inspired by Apple Watch, offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.
Breakthrough Listening Experience
AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension so every note can be heard. A unique dual neodymium ring magnet motor allows AirPods Max to maintain total harmonic distortion of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume.1 Equipped with an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup, a custom acoustic design, and advanced software, AirPods Max use computational audio to deliver the highest quality listening experience possible. Utilizing each of the chips’ 10 audio cores — capable of 9 billion operations per second — computational audio powers a breakthrough listening experience that includes Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.
Adaptive EQ: AirPods Max use Adaptive EQ to adjust the sound to the fit and seal of the ear cushions by measuring the sound signal delivered to a user and adjusting the low and mid-frequencies in real time — bringing rich audio that captures every detail.
Active Noise Cancellation: AirPods Max deliver immersive sound through Active Noise Cancellation so users can focus on what they are listening to. Each ear cup features three outward-facing microphones to detect environmental noise, while one microphone inside the ear cup monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear. Using computational audio, noise cancellation continuously adapts to the headphone fit and movement in real time.
Transparency Mode: With AirPods Max, users can switch to Transparency mode to simultaneously listen to music while hearing the environment around them — ensuring everything, including a user’s own voice, sounds natural while audio plays perfectly. Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode can be done with a single press using the noise control button.
Spatial Audio: AirPods Max use spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to place sounds virtually anywhere in a space — delivering an immersive, theaterlike experience for content recorded in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer in AirPods Max and iPhone or iPad, spatial audio tracks the motion of a user’s head as well as the device, compares the motion data, then remaps the sound field so it stays anchored to the device, even as the user’s head moves.
The Magic of AirPods
AirPods Max join the existing AirPods family in delivering unparalleled wireless audio, whether a customer is listening to music, making phone calls, enjoying TV shows and movies, playing games, or interacting with Siri. The magical setup experience customers love with today’s AirPods and AirPods Pro extends to AirPods Max with one-tap setup, followed by automatic pairing with all the devices signed in to a user’s iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.
AirPods Max automatically detect when they are on a user’s head using the optical and position sensors. Once in place, AirPods Max play audio and can pause once removed or when the user simply lifts one ear cup. With AirPods Max, voice calls and Siri commands are crisp and clear due to beam-forming microphones that block out ambient noise and focus on the user’s voice.
Battery and Performance
AirPods Max feature great battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.2
AirPods Max come with a soft, slim Smart Case that puts AirPods Max in an ultralow power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.
Additional Features
Automatic switching allows users to seamlessly move sound between iPhone, iPad, and Mac. When playing music on Mac, users can easily take a call on iPhone and AirPods Max will automatically switch over.
Audio Sharing makes it possible to easily share an audio stream between two sets of AirPods on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV 4K. Simply bring AirPods Max near the device and connect with a single tap.3
Siri capabilities include the ability to play music, make phone calls, control the volume, get directions, and more. Siri can also read incoming messages as they arrive with Announce Messages with Siri.
Pricing and Availability
AirPods Max are available to order starting today for €629 from apple.com and in the Apple Store app in the Netherlands and more than 25 other countries and regions. AirPods Max will begin shipping on Tuesday, December 15.
AirPods Max require Apple devices running iOS 14.3 or later, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later.
AirPods start at €179 and AirPods Pro are available for €279.
Customers can add personal engraving to AirPods Max, AirPods Pro, and AirPods for free on apple.com and in the Apple Store app.
1Testing conducted by Apple in December 2020 using preproduction AirPods Max and software paired with iPhone 12 Pro units and prerelease software. AirPods Max placed on B&K Type 5128-C High-frequency Head and Torso Simulator (HATS). Volume was set to 100 percent with Active Noise Cancellation on. After playing pink noise to initialize the adaptive system, a 20Hz to 20kHz, -3dBFS peak, 1/12th octave stepped sine tone sweep was played and recorded on HATS. Total harmonic distortion was calculated using industry-standard IEC methods. Distortion is dependent on test signal, fixture type, headphone placement, and other factors.
2. Battery life varies by use. See apple.com/batteries for details.
3. Users can send audio from Apple TV 4K to up to two pairs of AirPods or Powerbeats Pro using Control Center.
AirPods Max in het kort
Dit zijn de belangrijkste eigenschappen van de AirPods Max in het kort:
- Nieuwe over-ear hoofdtelefoon van Apple
- Met ruisonderdrukking, door Apple-ontworpen chip en Hé Siri
- Ruisonderdrukking werkt ook met transparantiemodus, ondersteunt Spatial Audio en Adaptieve EQ
- Strak design in meerdere kleuren
- Prijs is €629, in Nederland vanaf 15 december
Het is voor het eerst dat Apple een dergelijke over-ear hoofdtelefoon uitbrengt onder eigen merk. Voorheen was je bij Apple aangewezen op de Beats-producten, die niet door iedereen worden gewaardeerd.
De hoofdtelefoon lekte eerde al uit in de vorm van icoontjes in iOS 14. Die toonden een Apple-koptelefoon in de kleuren zwart en wit.
Functies van de AirPods Max
De AirPods Max heeft net als de AirPods Pro ruisonderdrukking aan boord. Het gaat om actieve ruisonderdrukking, waarbij via microfoons het omgevingsgeluid gecontroleerd wordt en onderdrukt wordt. Je kan daarom in alle rust naar je muziek luisteren, zonder dat je last hebt van geluiden om je heen. Er is ook een transparantiemodus, mocht je toch nog geluid willen horen van bijvoorbeeld het verkeer of pratende collega’s. Je bent dan minder afgesloten van je omgeving.
De AirPods Max werkt ook met Spatial Audio. Dat is een functie die Apple in iOS 14 geïntroduceerd heeft. Daarmee klinkt het geluid van alle kanten, net als bij een surroundset. Spatial Audio houdt daarbij ook rekening met hoe je je hoofd beweegt, dankzij sensoren van de AirPods Max.
Apple spreekt over high-fidelity audio, dat met Computational audio zorgt voor een hoge geluidskwaliteit. Beide oorschelpen hebben een eigen H1-chip en de nodige sensoren, zoals een optische sensor, positiesensor, case-herkenningssenosr en versnellingsmeter. Alleen de linkeroorschelp heeft een gyroscoop. Er zitten in totaal negen microfoons in, waarvan er acht gebruikt worden voor de actieve ruisonderdrukking.
Qua batterijduur gaat de AirPods Max 20 uur mee. Die 20 uur geldt ook als de actieve ruisonderdrukking en ruimtelijke audio aan hebt staan. Wil je batterij besparen, dan stop je hem in de Smart Case. De hoofdtelefoon gaat dan naar een ultra-energiezuinige stand die batterij spaart. Opladen doe je met de meegeleverde Lightning-naar-usb-c-kabel. Een stekker wordt niet meegeleverd.
Design van de AirPods Max
Apple zorgt er met het design voor dat het gewicht van de hoofdtelefoon gelijkmatig verdeeld wordt. De hoofdband is van staal met een stoffen bekleding, waardoor de hoofdtelefoon zowel past bij kleinere als grotere hoofden. De hoofdband is telescopisch, zodat je hem aan kan passen aan jouw eigen hoofd.
Er zit een Digital Crown op, vergelijkbaar met de Apple Watch. Daarmee kan je het volume aanpassen. Er zit dus geen aanraakgevoelig deel op de oorschelp. Er zit ook een extra knop op om te wisselen tussen ruisonderdrukking en de transparantiemodus. De oorschelpen zijn dus niet magnetisch verbonden aan de hoofdband en zijn ook niet verwisselbaar, zoals eerder in het geruchtencircuit gesuggereerd werd. De hoofdtelefoon heeft dus een linker- en rechteroorschelp. Wel zijn de oorkussens magnetisch verbonden met de oorschelp, maar er zijn (nog) geen andere varianten los verkrijgbaar. Apple gaat de losse oorkussens binnenkort verkopen voor €79 voor een set van twee (links en rechts).
Qua kleuren kan je kiezen uit vijf varianten: zilver, spacegrijs, hemelsblauw, roze en groen. De kleuren komen overeen met die van de iPad Air 2020. De hoofdtelefoon wordt geleverd met de Smart Case in bijpassende kleur.
AirPods Max vanaf nu te bestellen
De AirPods Max is vanaf nu te bestellen bij de Apple Store. De prijs van de hoofdtelefoon is €629,-, wat flink duurder is dan Apple’s andere AirPods. Vanaf 15 december is de hoofdtelefoon in Nederland en België beschikbaar. Wil je andere AirPods kopen, dan kan dat natuurlijk ook nog steeds.