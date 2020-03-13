WWDC 2020 aangekondigd: online event in juni

Er was bezorgdheid of het coronavirus misschien roet in het eten zou kunnen gooien. De ziekte heeft immers nogal wat impact op de productie van Apple en ook de verkoopcijfers zullen dit kwartaal lager liggen. Maar het heeft ook gevolgen voor de evenementen die Apple organiseert. Wat WWDC 2020 betreft gaat alles echter gewoon door, maar wel in een vernieuwde vorm.



Geen afzegging

Een afzegging van WWDC 2020 zou niet vreemd zijn geweest, want andere grote conferenties zijn de afgelopen weken afgelast, waaronder Google I/O en Facebook F8. Ook de grote telecombeurs Mobile World Congress 2020 werd afgeblazen uit angst voor het coronavirus. Apple koos tot nu toe ook een voorzichtige houding wat het coronavirus betreft. Het was een lange tijd stil over de precieze invulling van het event, maar nu heeft Apple in het persbericht meer laten weten.

Het is het 31e jaar dat Apple de WWDC organiseert. Het event is dus volledig online te volgen door zowel gewone gebruikers, pers en ontwikkelaars. Normaal gesproken komen ontwikkelaars en pers bij elkaar in San Jose, waar ze de grote persconferentie in een zaal volgen. In de rest van de week zijn er dan sessies voor ontwikkelaars, zodat ze zich kunnen voorbereiden op de komst van iOS 14, watchOS 7 en meer.



Tim Cook zal nu vooral naar de kijkers thuis gaan zwaaien.

Dit jaar worden al deze sessies dus online gegeven, waardoor iedereen alles vanuit huis kan volgen. Apple geeft in het persbericht kort aan wat de reden is van deze wijziging: de huidige gezondheidssituaties vanwege het coronavirus. Instanties hadden al aangegeven dat het verboden wordt om grote evenementen te organiseren waar veel mensen bij elkaar komen. Met deze vorm geeft Apple daar nu gehoor aan. Apple laat ook weten dat ze $1 miljoen schenken aan de lokale organisaties in San Jose, ter compensatie voor gemiste inkomsten.

Wanneer in juni de WWDC 2020 precies gehouden gaat worden, is nog niet helemaal duidelijk. Apple heeft nog geen datum gecommuniceerd, waardoor we nog niet weten van wanneer tot wanneer het evenement plaats vindt. Meestal organiseert Apple de WWDC van maandag tot met vrijdag, met op maandag de grote persconferentie. Dat zou dus op 1, 8, 15, 22 of 29 juni kunnen zijn. De persconferentie zal via een Apple-livestream te volgen zijn.

Bekijk ook Zo kijk je de livestream van Apple's iPhone-event op al je apparaten Wil jij van het Apple event de livestream volgen? Via allerlei apparaten bekijk je de livestream van het Apple-event zodat je met eigen ogen de aankondigingen van Tim Cook en anderen kunt zien.

Alles is vermoedelijk te volgen via de Apple Developer-app, voorheen de WWDC-app. Deze is beschikbaar op nagenoeg alle Apple-apparaten. De afgelopen jaren vond je daar al de opgenomen sessies, maar in juni is dit dus de enige plek waar je alles kan volgen.

Geen duidelijkheid over maart-event

Goed om te weten is dat Apple nog geen duidelijkheid gegeven heeft over een eventueel maart-event. Omdat dit event nooit officieel aangekondigd is, weten we ook niet 100% zeker of het daadwerkelijk geannuleerd is of dat het simpelweg nooit in de planning lag. Mogelijk kondigt Apple dus nog wel later deze maand via persberichten nieuwe producten aan, waaronder de iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 en de iPad Pro 2020.

Tijdens de WWDC 2020 verwachten we in ieder geval iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, macOS 10.16 en tvOS 14. Deze week zijn er al veel details over iOS 14 gelekt en in onze bijgewerkte round-up lees je wat je kan verwachten.

Bekijk ook iOS 14: alles wat we weten over de volgende software-update voor de iPhone iOS 14 wordt de eerstvolgende grote software-update voor de iPhone. Wat kunnen we aan nieuwe functies in iOS 14 verwachten en wanneer kun je deze update voor het eerst installeren? In dit overzicht praten we je bij over alles wat je te wachten staat!

Wat kun je van iCulture verwachten?

Bij iCulture volgen we alle ontwikkelingen uiteraard op de voet. Alles over de nieuwe software-updates en andere nieuwe producten lees je in onze gratis app en op de site terug in uitgebreide artikelen zodra het nieuws bekendgemaakt wordt. Zo houden we je op de hoogte van alle onderwerpen die tijdens de presentatie langskomen en je kunt meteen meepraten met andere iCulture-lezers in de reacties onder de artikelen. Ben je niet thuis of in de buurt van een computer? Via ons Twitter-account @iCulture en onze iCulture-app doen we ook verslag van al het belangrijke nieuws. De Apple Event livestream kun je ook vanuit dit artikel terugkijken of op onze spoilervrij-pagina.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 kicks off in June with an all-new online format WWDC 2020 to Feature an Online Format with a Keynote and Sessions Connecting Millions of Developers Around the World Cupertino, California — Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Now in its 31st year, WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike. The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe. “We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.” “With all of the new products and technologies we’ve been working on, WWDC 2020 is going to be big,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “I look forward to our developers getting their hands on the new code and interacting in entirely new ways with the Apple engineers building the technologies and frameworks that will shape the future across all Apple platforms.” The WWDC 2020 program will provide Apple’s entire global developer community — which now includes more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions — and the next generation of app developers with the insights and tools needed to turn their ideas into a reality. Additional program information will be shared between now and June by email, in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. Apple also announced it will commit $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format. The App Store is the world’s safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. It remains the safest place for users to find software and provides developers of all sizes access to customers in 155 countries and regions. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. With an active installed base of more than 1.5 billion Apple devices, WWDC 2020 will allow developers to learn about the new technologies and frameworks they rely on as they create new app experiences in areas including augmented reality, machine learning, health and fitness, home automation and more. Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Apple’s four software platforms — iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.