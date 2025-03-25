March 25, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference returns the week of June 9

WWDC25 will be available entirely online and is free for all developers

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 9 to 13, 2025. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9.

Available for free to all developers, WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.

“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”

Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning in to the Keynote. They can also experience WWDC25 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs.

To celebrate the start of WWDC, Apple will also host an in-person experience on June 9 that will provide developers with the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs, and take part in special activities. Space will be limited; details on how to apply to attend can be found on the WWDC25 website.

Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to uplift the next generation of entrepreneurs, coders, and designers. On March 27, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 Distinguished Winners, who are recognized for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience.

