Het eerste kwartaal zit er bijna op dus is kijken we als Apple-fans weer vooruit op wat er de komende maanden aan zit te komen. Een van de hoogtepunten ieder jaar in het tweede kwartaal is de jaarlijkse WWDC. Tijdens de WorldWide Developer Conference worden de nieuwste grote software-updates voor iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV en Vision Pro onthuld. Dit jaar is het de beurt aan iOS 19 en meer en nu Apple de datum van de WWDC 2025 officieel onthuld heeft, weten we wanneer de aankondigingen komen. De WWDC 2025 vindt plaats van 9 tot en met 13 juni 2025.
Datum WWDC 2025 is bekend
Dat betekent dus dat de WWDC dit jaar begint op Tweede Pinksterdag, een feestdag die in de VS niet gevierd wordt. Op deze Tweede Pinksterdag trapt Apple af met de jaarlijkse keynote, waar de nieuwste iOS-update en meer onthuld worden. De rest van de week staat in het teken van ontwikkelaars: Apple organiseert diverse sessies waarin zij meer kunnen leren over de nieuwe mogelijkheden die apps krijgen. De WWDC 2025 keynote wordt dus gehouden op maandag 9 juni 2025, om 19:00 uur Nederlandse tijd.
Hoewel de WWDC vooral draait om software, is er de afgelopen jaren ook wel wat hardware aangekondigd. Zo kregen we de Vision Pro, de M2-versies van de Mac Studio en Mac Pro en 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023 en werd in 2022 de MacBook Air M2 onthuld. Maar het is geen zekerheid dat we ook daadwerkelijk nieuwe producten krijgen. Een nieuwe iPhone hoef je in ieder geval niet te verwachten: de iPhone 17-serie wordt pas in september onthuld. Lees ook ons overzicht van Apple-producten in 2025.
Wat kun je van iCulture verwachten?
Bij iCulture volgen we alle ontwikkelingen uiteraard op de voet. In de weken voor de WWDC blikken we vooruit op alle aanstaande aankondigingen en lees je de nieuwste geruchten. Op de dag zelf lees je alles over de nieuwe software-updates en andere nieuwe producten op onze (mobiele) website terug in uitgebreide artikelen, zodra het nieuws bekendgemaakt wordt. Zo houden we je op de hoogte van alle onderwerpen die tijdens de presentatie langskomen en je kunt meteen meepraten met andere iCulture-lezers in de reacties onder de artikelen. Ook lees je bij ons na de presentatie een uitgebreide samenvatting van alle aankondigingen. De Apple-livestream kun je ook vanuit dit artikel terugkijken.
Lees hier het volledige persbericht
March 25, 2025
PRESS RELEASE
Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference returns the week of June 9
WWDC25 will be available entirely online and is free for all developers
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 9 to 13, 2025. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9.
Available for free to all developers, WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features.
“We’re excited to mark another incredible year of WWDC with our global developer community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. “We can’t wait to share the latest tools and technologies that will empower developers and help them continue to innovate.”
Developers and students will be able to discover the latest Apple software and technologies by tuning in to the Keynote. They can also experience WWDC25 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and Apple Developer YouTube channel. This year’s conference will include video sessions and opportunities to connect with Apple engineers and designers in online labs.
To celebrate the start of WWDC, Apple will also host an in-person experience on June 9 that will provide developers with the opportunity to watch the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union at Apple Park, meet with Apple experts one-on-one and in group labs, and take part in special activities. Space will be limited; details on how to apply to attend can be found on the WWDC25 website.
Apple is proud to support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, one of many Apple programs that seek to uplift the next generation of entrepreneurs, coders, and designers. On March 27, this year’s applicants will be notified of their status, and winners will be eligible to apply for the special event at Apple Park. In addition, 50 Distinguished Winners, who are recognized for outstanding submissions, will be invited to Cupertino, California, for a three-day experience.
Apple will share additional conference information in advance of WWDC25 through the Apple Developer app and WWDC25 website.About Apple Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV+. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.
