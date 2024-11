JavaScriptCore

Available for: iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 13-inch, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd generation and later, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 7th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems.

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

WebKit Bugzilla: 283063

CVE-2024-44308: Clément Lecigne and Benoît Sevens of Google’s Threat Analysis Group

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to a cross site scripting attack. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited on Intel-based Mac systems.

Description: A cookie management issue was addressed with improved state management.

WebKit Bugzilla: 283095

CVE-2024-44309: Clément Lecigne and Benoît Sevens of Google’s Threat Analysis Group