Het is inmiddels een traditie geworden dat Apple in oktober een nieuwe opvolgende update van de nieuwste versie van iOS uitbrengt. Dat is dit jaar niet anders, met iOS 15.1 en iPadOS 15.1. Daarin vind je een aantal uitgestelde functies, maar ook nieuwe mogelijkheden speciaal voor de iPhone 13 Pro.
iOS 15.1 en iPadOS 15.1 beschikbaar
De iOS 15.1 en iPadOS 15.1 updates brengen een aantal welkome toevoegingen. Voor iPhone 13 Pro-eigenaren komen er twee verbeteringen: ondersteuning voor ProRes en een handmatige schakelaar voor de macrofunctie. Vooral die laatste komt goed van pas. Voorheen schakelde de iPhone automatisch naar de telelens voor de macrofunctie zodra je dichtbij een te fotograferen object kwam, maar dat is niet altijd gewenst. Met deze nieuwe schakelaar kun je dat uitschakelen.
Maar ook voor gebruikers van andere modellen is er genoeg te beleven. De grootste toevoeging is SharePlay. De functie stond eerder al gepland, maar is nu toch eindelijk beschikbaar. Daarmee kan je niet alleen samen met iemand muziek luisteren of Apple TV+ kijken, maar ook je complete scherm delen.
Lees ook ons aparte artikel met de beste iOS 15.1-functies voor alles wat er nieuw is in de update.
iOS 15.1 en iPadOS 15.1 releasenotes
Met de volledige releasenotes van iOS 15.1 en iPadOS 15.1 weet je welke bugs Apple nog meer opgelost heeft. Klik op de link om de volledige releasenotes uit te klappen.
iOS 14.6 releasenotes bekijken (Engels)
iOS 15.1 adds SharePlay, an entirely new way to have shared experiences with family and friends in FaceTime. This release also adds the ability to capture ProRes video using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as verifiable COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
SharePlay
- SharePlay is a new way to share synchronized experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+, and other supported App Store apps
- Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast forward
- Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak
- Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone
- Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web, or help each other out
Camera
- ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple Wallet
- COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet
Translate
- Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for system-wide translation
Home
- New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality, or light level sensor
Shortcuts
- New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri
This release also fixes the following issues:
- Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos
- Weather app may not show current temperature for My Location, and may display colors of animated backgrounds incorrectly
- Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen
- Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes
- Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected
- Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
iOS 15.1 downloaden
Om iOS 15.1 te downloaden, doe je het volgende:
- Ga op je iPhone naar Instellingen > Algemeen > Software-update. Wacht tot de update in beeld verschijnt.
- Tik op Download en installeer.
- Wacht tot je toestel opnieuw is opgestart en de installatie voltooid is.
Je kunt de update ook uitvoeren via iTunes of de Finder. Sluit daarvoor je iPhone of iPad met een kabel aan aan je Mac of pc en open iTunes of de Finder in macOS Catalina en nieuwer. Klik op je aangesloten apparaat en kies voor Zoek naar update. De update wordt vervolgens gedownload en daarna op je toestel geïnstalleerd.
Wil je geen beta’s meer ontvangen? Vergeet je niet af te melden voor het betaprogramma mocht je geen beta meer willen draaien.
Let op: houd de reacties on-topic, concreet en overzichtelijk voor anderen. Persoonlijke statusupdates of je download gestart/gelukt is, voegen niets toe aan de discussie. Ook kan het iets langer duren voordat de update zichtbaar is. Ook dit hoef je niet te melden. Deze reacties worden verwijderd.