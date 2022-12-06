Sinds afgelopen voorjaar heeft Apple het Self Service Repair-programma. Daarmee kan iedereen waar het programma beschikbaar is, onderdelen voor de iPhone en MacBook kopen om deze zelf te vervangen. Het is Apple’s reactie op de Right to Repair-wetgeving. Maar de dienst was alleen nog beschikbaar in de VS. Gelukkig maakte Apple afgelopen zomer bekend dat het programma nog dit jaar in Europa zou starten en die dag is vandaag gekomen. In acht landen in Europa kunnen gebruikers nu profiteren van Apple’s Self Service Repair-programma.



Het gaat in totaal om acht landen waar het beschikbaar is: België, Frankrijk, Duitsland, Italië, Polen, Spanje, Zweden en het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Nederland zit er dus (voorlopig) niet bij. De selectie van landen lijkt wat willekeurig, want ook landen als Ierland en Portugal ontbreken, terwijl kleinere landen als België wel mee doen. Wat daar de reden voor is, blijkt niet uit Apple’s persbericht. Mogelijk heeft dit te maken met lokale regelgeving.

Met het programma kunnen Apple-gebruikers onderdelen en tools bestellen om een model uit de iPhone 12- en iPhone 13-serie zelf te repareren. Ook MacBooks met Apple Silicon-chip doen mee met het programma. Bij de Self Service Repair Store kun je de onderdelen en benodigde tools bestellen en Apple zorgt ook voor de instructies. De speciale website is dankzij de start in België nu ook beschikbaar in het Nederlands. De webshop wordt door Apple uitbesteed aan SPOT Service Parts Or Tools en beheert die dus niet zelf. Het gaat wel om originele Apple-onderdelen.

Onderdelen die je kan bestellen, zijn de batterij, onderste luidspreker, camera, beeldscherm, simkaarthouder en Taptic Engine. Voor MacBooks kun je het display, top case met batterij en trackpad bestellen. Het zijn doorgaans de meest voorkomende reparaties die je zelf uit kunt voeren. Gereedschappen kun je zowel kopen als huren.

Hoewel het dus nog niet mogelijk is om vanuit Nederland te bestellen, kun je nu wel alvast, dankzij de ondersteuning in België, de Nederlandstalige handleidingen bekijken. Deze vind je via deze link. Na elke reparatie kun je de vervangen onderdelen zelf retour sturen, waarbij je soms ook nog tegoed kan ontvangen. Meer over dit programma lees je in onze FAQ over de Self Service-reparaties van Apple.

Apple launches Self Service Repair in Europe

Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools

Apple today announced Self Service Repair is now available in eight European countries, providing repair manuals and genuine Apple parts and tools through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. Customers who wish to complete their own repairs will be able to perform many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

The Self Service Repair Store provides access to more than 200 individual parts and tools, as well as repair manuals. The program enables customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices the opportunity to complete their own repairs, using the same manuals, parts, and tools as Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

“We believe the best technology for our customers and for the planet is technology that lasts, which is why we design our products to be durable and rarely require maintenance or repair,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “But when a repair is needed, we want customers to have many options for safe, reliable, and secure repair. That’s why we’re excited to launch Self Service Repair in Europe, giving our customers direct access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals.”

Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. The parts are the same ones — at the same price — as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers. Customers can send replaced parts back to Apple for refurbishment and recycling, and in many cases receive credit off their purchase by doing so.

The Apple tools available to customers on the Self Service Repair Store are custom designed to help provide the best repairs for Apple products, and are engineered to withstand the rigors of high-volume, professional repair operations where safety and reliability are the utmost priority. The high-quality tools offered through Self Service Repair include torque drivers, repair trays, display and battery presses, and more.

Apple will offer tool rental kits for $49, so that customers who do not want to purchase tools for a single repair still have access to these professional repair tools. The weeklong rental kits will ship to customers for free.

Self Service Repair is part of Apple’s efforts to further expand access to repairs and increase repairability of products over time. For the vast majority of customers who do not have experience repairing electronic devices, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair.

Over the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training, including more than 4,000 Independent Repair Providers. A global network of more than 5,000 Apple Authorized Service Providers supports more than 100,000 active technicians. As a result, eight out of 10 Apple customers are located within 30 minutes of an authorized service provider across Europe.