Al in 2022 startte Apple met het Self Service Repair-programma, waarmee je zelf onderdelen en gereedschap kan bestellen om bijvoorbeeld de batterij van de iPhone te vervangen. Of om het display te vervangen als het iPhone-scherm kapot is. Dit programma is beschikbaar voor iPhone-onderdelen, maar ook voor onderdelen van de meeste Macs met Apple Silicon-chip. Vandaag heeft Apple aangekondigd dat het programma uitgebreid wordt naar de iPad.
Zelf iPad repareren met speciaal programma
Dankzij de uitbreiding van het reparatieprogramma kun je van bepaalde iPad-modellen zelf reparaties uitvoeren. Je kan handleidingen raadplegen en het benodigde gereedschap en onderdelen direct via Apple bestellen. Ook de diagnostische software om de reparatie te testen is inbegrepen. Op dit moment werkt het alleen bij de meest recente iPad-modellen:
- iPad Pro 2024 (M4)
- iPad Air 2024 en nieuwer (M2 en nieuwer)
- iPad mini 2024 (A17 Pro)
- iPad 2025 (A16)
De onderdelen die je kan bestellen, zijn displays, batterijen, camera’s en externe oplaadpoorten. Je kunt dus niet alle onderdelen van een iPad zelf vervangen. De toevoeging is opmerkelijk, omdat Apple zelf doorgaans niet altijd reparaties uitvoert als je bijvoorbeeld je iPad-batterij bij Apple laat vervangen. Vaak wisselt Apple het model gewoon om voor hetzelfde model, maar dan “nieuw” (lees: remanufactured). Dat je nu zelf een batterij kan bestellen om de iPad te fixen, is dus alleen maar goed nieuws. Dat betekent namelijk dat je de accu ook kan vervangen als de conditie nog niet onder de 80% zit. Apple hanteerde namelijk altijd de regel dat de conditie onder de 80% moet zitten, voordat ze tot batterijservice over gaan.
De nieuwe onderdelen voor iPad zijn vanaf morgen (donderdag 29 mei 2025) te bestellen via Apple’s speciale webshop voor reparatieonderdelen.
Verder zegt Apple dat het Genuine Parts Distributor-programma verder uitgebreid wordt. Via dit programma kunnen bedrijven die geen direct lijntje met Apple hebben, toch aan originele onderdelen komen. In Europa kunnen vestigingen van MobileSentrix en Mobileparts.shop nu ook bij Apple terecht. Je bent daardoor niet meer afhankelijk van officiële reparateurs als je toch gecertificeerde onderdelen wil.
May 28, 2025
UPDATE
Apple launches Self Service Repair for iPad, expands repair programs
Apple today announced the addition of iPad to Self Service Repair, providing iPad owners with access to repair manuals, genuine Apple parts, Apple Diagnostics troubleshooting sessions, tools, and rental toolkits. Beginning tomorrow, with support for iPad Air (M2 and later), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16), the launch features components including displays, batteries, cameras, and external charging ports. Today’s announcement joins the expansion of other Apple repair services that further enable customers and independent repair providers to complete out-of-warranty repairs, including new details about the Genuine Parts Distributor program.
“At Apple, our goal is to create the world’s greatest products that last as long as possible,” said Brian Naumann, Apple’s vice president of AppleCare. “With today’s announcement, we’re excited to expand our repair services to more customers, enabling them to further extend the life of their products — all without compromising safety, security, or privacy.”
Launched in 2022, Self Service Repair provides consumers who are comfortable completing their own repairs access to the same manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Building on Apple’s commitment to expand repair access, the company continues to grow Self Service Repair to support even more products and regions: With the addition of iPad, the Self Service Repair Store now supports 65 Apple products, including the recently released iPhone 16e, MacBook Air, and Mac Studio. This summer, Canada will become the 34th country in which Apple offers Self Service Repair.
Today’s package of announcements also includes more details about Apple’s Genuine Parts Distributor program. The recently launched program broadens access to businesses that do not have a direct service relationship with Apple, fulfilling a need in the repair marketplace while providing customers with more options. Through Genuine Parts Distributor, independent mobile repair professionals can order genuine Apple service parts and components via third-party distributors, including MobileSentrix in the U.S., and MobileSentrix and Mobileparts.shop in Europe. Genuine Parts Distributor offers a wide range of Apple parts for iPhone repairs, including displays, batteries, and charging ports, with iPad parts coming tomorrow. Repair providers interested in learning more can visit the program page.
Over the past several years, Apple has accelerated its repair footprint by expanding the number of professional service locations that have access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and training. Repair options include Apple Store locations, Apple Authorized Service Providers, Independent Repair Providers, mail-in repair centers, Self Service Repair, and the Genuine Parts Distributor program.
