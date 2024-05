macOS Sonoma 14.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+

– Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222