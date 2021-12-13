Voor de komst van iOS 15 beloofde Apple dat er nog wat functies uitgesteld waren, waaronder het privacyrapport voor apps. Een aantal van de functies komt nu eindelijk beschikbaar met iOS 15.2, want Apple heeft de update voor iedereen uitgebracht. Ook iPadOS 15.2 staat nu voor je klaar.
iOS 15.2 beschikbaar
iOS 15.2 bevat verbeteringen op allerlei gebieden. Naast het nieuwe privacyrapport voor apps zitten er ook verbeteringen in voor de Muziek-app, Herinneringen, de AirTag en de Zoek mijn-app en nog veel meer. In ons aparte artikel hebben we alle nieuwe functies van iOS 15.2 voor je uitgelicht.
Het privacyrapport voor apps laat per app zien welke netwerkgegevens er verzameld worden en waar de app allemaal toegang toe heeft. Het biedt een completer beeld van hoe een app om gaat met gegevens, vergelijkbaar met het Safari-privacyrapport voor websites. Je vindt het privacyrapport voor apps in de instellingen van de iPhone en iPad met iOS 15.2 of nieuwer.
iOS 15.2 en iPadOS 15.2 releasenotes
Zodra de Nederlandse releasenotes van iOS 15.2 en iPadOS 15.2 beschikbaar zijn, plaatsen we deze in het artikel. Dit is de Engelstalige versie:
iOS 15.2 releasenotes bekijken
iOS 15.2 adds Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier that provides access to music using Siri. This update also includes the App Privacy Report, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, and other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.
Apple Music Voice Plan
- Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri
- Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes
- Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music
Privacy
- App Privacy Report in Settings lets you see how often apps have accessed your location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days, as well as their network activity
Messages
- Communication safety setting gives parents the ability to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity
- Safety warnings contain helpful resources for children when they receive photos that contain nudity
Siri and Search
- Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations
Apple ID
- Digital Legacy allows you to designate people as Legacy Contacts so they can access your iCloud account and personal information in the event of your death
Camera
- Macro photo control for switching to the Ultra Wide lens to capture macro photos and videos can be enabled in Settings on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max
TV app
- Store tab lets you browse, buy, and rent movies and TV Shows all in one place
CarPlay
- Enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like turn lanes, medians, bike lanes, and pedestrian crosswalks for supported cities
This release also includes the following enhancements for your iPhone:
- Hide My Email is available in the Mail app for iCloud+ subscribers to create unique, random email addresses
- Find My can locate iPhone for up to five hours when in Power Reserve
- Stocks allows you to view the currency for a ticker and see year-to-date performance when viewing charts
- Reminders and Notes now allow you to delete or rename tags
This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone:
- Siri may not respond while VoiceOver is running and iPhone is locked
- ProRAW photos may appear overexposed when viewing in third-party photo editing apps
- HomeKit scenes that include a garage door may not run from CarPlay when your iPhone is locked
- CarPlay may not update Now Playing information for certain apps
- Video streaming apps may not load content on iPhone 13 models
- Calendar events may appear on the wrong day for Microsoft Exchange users
Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:
https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
iOS 15.2 downloaden
Om iOS 15.2 te downloaden, doe je het volgende:
- Ga op je iPhone naar Instellingen > Algemeen > Software-update. Wacht tot de update in beeld verschijnt.
- Tik op Download en installeer.
- Wacht tot je toestel opnieuw is opgestart en de installatie voltooid is.
Je kunt de update ook uitvoeren via iTunes of de Finder. Sluit daarvoor je iPhone of iPad met een kabel aan aan je Mac of pc en open iTunes of de Finder in macOS Catalina en nieuwer. Klik op je aangesloten apparaat en kies voor Zoek naar update. De update wordt vervolgens gedownload en daarna op je toestel geïnstalleerd.
Wil je geen beta’s meer ontvangen? Vergeet je niet af te melden voor het betaprogramma mocht je geen beta meer willen draaien.
