Apple heeft de meerderheid van de Amerikaanse Apple Stores tijdelijk gesloten, nu er overal in het land protesten zijn uitgebroken. Dit heeft te maken met de dood van George Floyd, die in Minneapolis door politiegeweld om het leven kwam. Als gevolg braken plunderingen uit en raakten Apple Stores beschadigd. Volgens Apple zullen de winkels op zondag en maandag tijdelijk gesloten zijn, maar bij bij sommige Apple Stores is de schade zo groot dat ze voor onbeperkte tijd dicht moeten.





Apple Uptown in Minneapolis

Onlangs gingen 140 van de 271 Amerikaanse Apple Stores weer open, maar de pret duurde niet lang. Apple Uptown in Minneapolis werd als een van de eerste getroffen door de protesten: er werden vernielingen aangericht en er vonden plunderingen plaats. Apple barricadeerde de winkel om verdere schade te voorkomen. Ook de Apple Store in Portland werd zwaar getroffen.



Apple Pioneer Place in Portland

Daarna moesten ook winkels in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Charleston, Washington DC, Scottsdale en San Francisco eraan geloven. Zelfs een in aanbouw zijnde Apple Store in LA kreeg te maken met protesten.

Plunderaars dachten dat ze op deze manier een gratis iPhone konden bemachtigen en gingen aan de haal met demomateriaal. De toestellen zijn buiten de winkel echter onbruikbaar en kunnen getraceerd worden.

Tim Cook klom in de pen en schreef een interne memo aan het personeel, waarin hij de dood van George Floyd aankaart. Cook snapt dat veel mensen nu een moeilijke periode doormaken en hoopt dat er aan een betere, rechtvaardiger wereld kan worden gewerkt.

Ook kondigde Cook aan dat Apple zal doneren aan diverse belangengroepen op het gebied van mensenrechten en eerlijke behandeling. Alle donaties die medewerkers doen zullen op 2-voor-1 basis worden vermeerderd.

Minneapolis is grieving for a reason. To paraphrase Dr. King, the negative peace which is the absence of tension is no substitute for the positive peace which is the presence of justice. Justice is how we heal.

Hieronder is Cook’s volledige memo te lezen.

Team,

Right now, there is a pain deeply etched in the soul of our nation and in the hearts of millions. To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism.

That painful past is still present today — not only in the form of violence, but in the everyday experience of deeply rooted discrimination. We see it in our criminal justice system, in the disproportionate toll of disease on Black and Brown communities, in the inequalities in neighborhood services and the educations our children receive. While our laws have changed, the reality is that their protections are still not universally applied.

We’ve seen progress since the America I grew up in, but it is similarly true that communities of color continue to endure discrimination and trauma.

I have heard from so many of you that you feel afraid — afraid in your communities, afraid in your daily lives, and, most cruelly of all, afraid in your own skin. We can have no society worth celebrating unless we can guarantee freedom from fear for every person who gives this country their love, labor and life.

At Apple, our mission has and always will be to create technology that empowers people to change the world for the better. We’ve always drawn strength from our diversity, welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world, and strived to build an Apple that is inclusive of everyone.

But together, we must do more. Today, Apple is making donations to a number of groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit committed to challenging racial injustice, ending mass incarceration, and protecting the human rights of the most vulnerable people in American society. For the month of June, and in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, we’ll also be matching two-for-one all employee donations via Benevity.

To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored. Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines. To our colleagues in the Black community — we see you. You matter, your lives matter, and you are valued here at Apple.

For all of our colleagues hurting right now, please know that you are not alone, and that we have resources to support you. It’s more important than ever to talk to one another, and to find healing in our common humanity. We also have free resources that can help, including our Employee Assistance Program and mental health resources you can learn about on the People site.

This is a moment when many people may want nothing more than a return to normalcy, or to a status quo that is only comfortable if we avert our gaze from injustice. As difficult as it may be to admit, that desire is itself a sign of privilege. George Floyd’s death is shocking and tragic proof that we must aim far higher than a “normal” future, and build one that lives up to the highest ideals of equality and justice.

In the words of Martin Luther King, “Every society has its protectors of status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions. Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change.”

With every breath we take, we must commit to being that change, and to creating a better, more just world for everyone.

Tim