Een aantal jaar geleden bracht Apple de Clips-app uit. Het moest het antwoord op Snapchat worden. Met de video-app kun je korte video’s maken met allerlei filters en effecten. Het succes bleef nogal beperkt, maar Apple is de app nog niet uit het oog verloren (in tegenstelling tot de app Muziekmemo’s). Clips 3.0 heeft een aangepaste interface, ondersteuning voor de iPhone 12 en nog meer.



De grootste verbetering is dat de Clips-app nu geschikt is voor zowel horizontale als verticale video’s. Dit zal ongetwijfeld te maken hebben met de nieuwe videofuncties op de iPhone 12, waarbij je Dolby Vision-filmpjes kan maken. De Clips-app heeft dan nu ook ondersteuning gekregen voor HDR-video-opnames, zodat je die in je filmpje kan verwerken. Tegelijkertijd heeft Apple de interface van de app verbeterd, zodat je sneller filmpjes kan maken en ze kan delen.

Andere hoogtepunten van de nieuwe update zijn de vernieuwde iPad-versie. Nu je video’s ook horizontaal kan maken, ondersteunt de iPad-versie de liggende weergave. Ook kun je met de Apple Pencil tekeningen maken en is er ondersteuning voor muis en trackpad toegevoegd. Qua effecten zijn er nieuwe stickers, filters, posters, livetitels en meer.

De nieuwe update van de Clips-app wordt later vandaag in de App Store verwacht.

Clips gets its biggest update ever

Apple’s video creation app for iPhone and iPad features a refreshed interface, support for vertical and horizontal video, and HDR recording with iPhone 12

Clips, Apple’s video creation app for iOS, receives its biggest update yet with highly requested features that make it easier than ever for anyone to pick up an iPhone or iPad and start creating fun, multiclip videos — no editing experience needed. Clips 3.0, available today in the App Store, features a streamlined interface and full-screen browsers on iPhone that make it even simpler to record and add effects. On iPad, Clips supports landscape orientation, Scribble with Apple Pencil, and the use of a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. The new version also lets users make videos in multiple aspect ratios, including horizontal and vertical, ideal for creating eye-catching content for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, YouTube, and more. And Clips 3.0 is optimized to record and share content in HDR using the rear-facing cameras on all iPhone 12 models, resulting in videos with more vibrant colors and contrast.

“Since its introduction, Clips has become one of the most popular iOS video creation apps, and millions of projects are made every day with it. Users love how easy it is to create fun, expressive videos for sharing with friends, family, and classmates with just a few taps on their iPhone or iPad screens,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Apps Product Marketing. “Today’s update, with a streamlined interface, support for vertical and horizontal video, HDR video capture using the new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, and fun new effects, will help users create Clips videos with more personality and polish than ever before.”

Fresh, Streamlined Interface

Setting the stage for even more creativity, Clips adds a fresh feel with a redesigned record screen that floats on top of the viewer when shooting vertically or horizontally. Users can view more content at once with redesigned Effects, Media, and Projects browsers. And swiping up on any Effects browser displays a full-height card that fills the screen with stickers or text labels that let users personalize their videos. In addition, Clips adds a collection of new content including eight new stickers that are perfect for social posts, six additional arrows and shapes, and 25 new soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of videos.

Amped-up iPad Experience

With a redesigned iPad interface featuring large Effects browsers and an easy-to-reach record button, Clips on iPad makes it even simpler for young creators, students, and teachers to make great videos. Users can take full advantage of the iPad display by recording and editing in landscape orientation — an experience that is further optimized when paired with Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard, and a Bluetooth mouse or trackpad. Clips automatically opens to a new 4:3 landscape project, the optimal size for full-screen videos on iPad. And Clips now supports the new Scribble feature in iPadOS 14, converting handwritten text with Apple Pencil into typed text in labels and posters.

Record and Create in Multiple Aspect Ratios

With support for vertical and horizontal videos, Clips is a great tool for creating stories for Instagram and Snapchat, as well as landscape video masterpieces for YouTube. Clips on iPhone automatically opens to a new 16:9 vertical project, making it quick to record video for social platforms. Plus all filters, posters, Live Titles, and Selfie Scenes have been updated to record in all-new sizes for the perfect finishing touch on a new post. The updated share sheet also shows a video preview before sending, and videos can be shared in any supported size using new export options.

Record in HDR Using iPhone 12

For videos that stand out with amazing color and contrast, Clips supports HDR video capture using the rear-facing cameras on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Clips users can record HDR footage directly into their project and add more HDR photos and videos from their Photos library. Clips will even share the final video automatically as a Dolby Vision HDR file.