De Nederlandse Autoriteit Consument en Markt (ACM) vindt dat Apple zich schuldig maakt aan machtsmisbruik. Als gevolg daarvan is Apple verplicht om binnen twee maanden de voorwaarden voor dating-apps aan te passen, zo kon je eerder op onze site lezen. Om daaraan te voldoen gaat Apple het – uitsluitend in Nederland – toestaan om meerdere betaalmethoden in apps te gebruiken. Dit geldt alleen voor datingapps, zoals ACM had geëist.



Apple gaat in beroep

Tegelijk is Apple het niet eens met de gang van zaken en heeft aangekondigd in beroep te gaan. In een verklaring legt het bedrijf uit hoe ze over de zaak denken. Het begint met de bekende tekst dat de App Store is ontworpen om een veilige en vertrouwde plek te zijn waar mensen apps kunnen downloaden. Daarna stelt Apple dat het systeem van in-app aankopen een afgeschermde en veilige ervaring geeft, die het gemakkelijk maakt om je aankopen te beheren.

Recent orders from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) will allow developers of dating apps on the App Store in the Netherlands to share additional payment processing options with users. Because we do not believe these orders are in our users’ best interests, we have appealed the ACM’s decision to a higher court. We’re concerned these changes could compromise the user experience, and create new threats to user privacy and data security.

Toch zal Apple voorlopig voldoen aan de eisen van de ACM:

In the meantime, we are obligated to make the mandated changes which we’re launching today and we will provide further information shortly. To comply with the ACM’s order, we’re introducing two optional new entitlements exclusively applicable to dating apps on the Netherlands App Store that provide additional payment processing options for users. Dating app developers who want to continue using Apple’s in-app purchase system may do so and no further action is needed.

Apple waarschuwt er wel bij dat het problemen kan opleveren, omdat het bedrijf niet de veiligheid van de betalingen buiten de App Store om kan garanderen. Ook is Apple niet op de hoogte van aankopen die zijn gedaan. Dat kan verwarring bij gebruikers opleveren, als ze niet weten aan wie ze hebben betaald.

Before considering applying for one of these entitlements, it’s important to understand that some App Store features that you may use won’t be available to your customers, in part because we cannot validate the security and safety of payments that take place outside of the App Store’s private and secure payment system. Because Apple will not be directly aware of purchases made using alternative methods, Apple will not be able to assist users with refunds, purchase history, subscription management, and other issues encountered when purchasing digital goods and services through these alternative purchasing methods. You will be responsible for addressing such issues with customers.

Gezien de toenemende hoeveelheid App Store-scam is het nog maar de vraag of de App Store echt de veilige plek is die Apple belooft. We zijn hoe dan ook benieuwd hoe deze zaak zich verder ontwikkelt.