Tim Cook schrijft memo aan personeel over coronavirus

Tim Cook heeft een interne memo aan het personeel rondgestuurd, waarin hij de gevolgen van het coronavirus bespreekt met het personeel.
Gonny van der Zwaag -

De memo volgde een paar uur na een openbare verklaring, waarin Apple uitlegt dat de vooraf geschatte kwartaalomzet niet zal worden gehaald. Door het coronavirus worden er minder producten verkocht in China, maar er zijn ook productieproblemen waardoor er onvoldoende geproduceerd kan worden. De memo benadrukt dat Apple probeert om terug te keren naar de normale situatie, maar dat de veiligheid en gezondheid belangrijker zijn.

Dat geldt zowel voor eigen personeel, als voor partners, klanten en de communities waarin Apple actief is. De memo lekte uit naar Bloomberg, die de volledige tekst publiceerde.

Team,

The response to COVID-19 has touched the lives of so many in the Apple family, and I want to thank everyone for their dedication, empathy, understanding, and care. Today, we more than doubled our donation to support the historic and global health response.

Our paramount concern is with the people who make up Apple’s community of employees, partners, customers, and suppliers in China. I also want to recognize the many people across our teams who have been working around the clock to manage Apple’s global COVID-19 response with diligence and thoughtfulness.

Tim Cook met iPad en augmented reality.

Corporate offices and contact centers have reopened across China, and our stores are starting to reopen, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. This afternoon, I shared this update with our community of shareholders and investors to note that we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter. Outside of China, customer demand across our product and service categories has been strong to date and in line with our expectations. Apple is fundamentally strong, and this disruption to our business is only temporary.

Our first priority – now and always – is the health and safety of our employees, supply chain partners, customers, and the communities in which we operate. Our profound gratitude is with those on the front lines of confronting this public health emergency.

Tim

Apple zal niet het enige techbedrijf zijn, dat door het coronavirus wordt getroffen, maar het is wel een bedrijf dat flink wat maatregelen neemt. Eén van de mogelijke maatregelen is om de productie te verplaatsen naar andere landen, maar daar is vaak minder capaciteit. Het kan dus zijn dat je dit jaar wat langer op je nieuwe MacBook, AirPods of iPhone moet wachten.

Informatie

Laatst bijgewerkt 18 februari 2020, 7:48
Bron Bron Bloomberg
Categorie Achtergrond
Onderwerpen tim cook, virus

Het laatste nieuws over Apple van iCulture



