Apple geeft omzetwaarschuwing vanwege coronavirus

In een bericht aan investeerders geeft Apple een aangepaste verwachting van de kwartaalresultaten. De verwachte omzet zal niet worden gehaald vanwege het de COVID-19 epidemie in China, oftewel het coronavirus.

Apple schrijft:

Apple geeft aan dat er minder vraag is naar Apple-producten in China vanwege het virus. Een groot deel van de Apple Stores is gesloten vanwege de ontwikkelingen. Daarnaast is er een probleem met de productie: er kan minder geproduceerd worden, omdat er minder productiecapaciteit beschikbaar is. Dat heeft er onder andere mee te maken dat er minder mensen na het Chinese nieuwjaar zijn teruggekeerd naar hun werkplek. Apple houdt de ontwikkelingen in de gaten en zal meer informatie geven tijdens de bekendmaking van de kwartaalresultaten in april. Ook gaat Apple extra geld doneren om het coronavirus te bestrijden.

Buiten China blijft de vraag naar Apple’s producten en diensten nog steeds goed en in lijn met de verwachtingen. Maar als er te weinig geproduceerd wordt, kan dat ook in andere regio’s tot tekorten leiden. Apple benadrukt dat het een sterk bedrijf is en dat de situatie slechts tijdelijk is. De eerste prioriteit is nu de veiligheid en de gezondheid van medewerkers, partners in de toeleveringsketen en klanten.

Apple gaf eerder aan een omzet tussen $85.5 miljard en $89.5 miljard te verwachten in de maanden januari t/m maart 2020. Een nieuwe schatting is nog niet afgegeven, maar het zal in ieder geval lager liggen dan de genoemde bedragen. Met de eerdere schatting was Apple al extra voorzichtig en werd een ruimtere bandbreedte gekozen dan gebruikelijk.

Het bericht aan investeerders is hier na te lezen. Hieronder vind je ook de volledige tekst.

PRESS RELEASE

February 17, 2020

Investor update on quarterly guidance

Cupertino, California — February 17, 2020 — As the public health response to COVID-19 continues, our thoughts remain with the communities and individuals most deeply affected by the disease, and with those working around the clock to contain its spread and to treat the ill. Apple is more than doubling our previously announced donation to support this historic public health effort.

Our quarterly guidance issued on January 28, 2020 reflected the best information available at the time as well as our best estimates about the pace of return to work following the end of the extended Chinese New Year holiday on February 10. Work is starting to resume around the country, but we are experiencing a slower return to normal conditions than we had anticipated. As a result, we do not expect to meet the revenue guidance we provided for the March quarter due to two main factors.

The first is that worldwide iPhone supply will be temporarily constrained. While our iPhone manufacturing partner sites are located outside the Hubei province — and while all of these facilities have reopened — they are ramping up more slowly than we had anticipated. The health and well-being of every person who helps make these products possible is our paramount priority, and we are working in close consultation with our suppliers and public health experts as this ramp continues. These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide.

The second is that demand for our products within China has been affected. All of our stores in China and many of our partner stores have been closed. Additionally, stores that are open have been operating at reduced hours and with very low customer traffic. We are gradually reopening our retail stores and will continue to do so as steadily and safely as we can. Our corporate offices and contact centers in China are open, and our online stores have remained open throughout.

Outside of China, customer demand across our product and service categories has been strong to date and in line with our expectations.

The situation is evolving, and we will provide more information during our next earnings call in April. Apple is fundamentally strong, and this disruption to our business is only temporary. Our first priority — now and always — is the health and safety of our employees, supply chain partners, customers and the communities in which we operate. Our profound gratitude is with those on the front lines of confronting this public health emergency.