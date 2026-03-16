Verrassing: Apple onthult AirPods Max 2 (en dit is er nieuw)

March 16, 2026

PRESS RELEASE

Apple introduces AirPods Max 2

Powered by H2, AirPods Max are better than ever with more effective ANC, enhanced sound quality, and new features like Adaptive Audio and Live Translation

CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA Apple today announced AirPods Max 2, bringing even better Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), elevated sound quality, and intelligent features to the iconic over-ear design. Powered by H2, features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation come to AirPods Max for the first time. The new AirPods Max also unlock creative possibilities for podcasters, musicians, and content creators, with useful features like studio-quality audio recording and camera remote.

AirPods Max 2 will be available to order starting March 25 in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue, with availability beginning early next month.

“With the incredible performance of H2, AirPods Max are upgraded with up to 1.5x more effective ANC for the ultimate all-day listening experience,” said Eric Treski, Apple’s director of Audio Product Marketing. “The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed — and when combined with capabilities like Personalized Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience.”

Active Noise Cancellation Gets Even Better

Thanks to H2 and new computational audio algorithms, AirPods Max 2 deliver ANC that’s up to 1.5x more effective than the previous generation. This reduces even more noise — like airplane engines or commuter trains — so users can fully immerse themselves in music, work, or phone calls.

With a new digital signal processing algorithm optimized for H2 and the microphone array on AirPods Max, Transparency sounds even more natural so users can stay aware of their environment and those around them.

Highest-Fidelity Listening Experience

AirPods Max 2 feature a new high dynamic range amplifier for even cleaner audio while maintaining the incredible sound signature of AirPods Max. Spatial Audio content sounds better than ever, with improved localization of instruments, more accurate and consistent bass response, and more natural-sounding mids and highs.

For the highest-quality audio across music, movies, and games, the new AirPods Max support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with the included USB-C cable. Lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio enable music creators to fully utilize AirPods Max throughout their entire professional workflow on Logic Pro and other music creation apps. Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max are the only headphones that let musicians both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.1

Reduced wireless audio latency also makes gaming even better. For those using AirPods Max 2 and playing in Game Mode, iOS, macOS, and iPadOS games feel even more responsive and immersive.

Intelligent Features Come to AirPods Max

H2 ushers in an array of features that make AirPods Max 2 even more intelligent and convenient.

Adaptive Audio adjusts the levels of ANC and Transparency in response to the environment automatically to optimize the audio experience. 2

adjusts the levels of ANC and Transparency in response to the environment automatically to optimize the audio experience. Conversation Awareness helps lower content volume and reduce background noise when a user starts speaking to someone nearby. 2

helps lower content volume and reduce background noise when a user starts speaking to someone nearby. Live Translation , powered by Apple Intelligence, 3 helps users communicate across languages in person. 4

, powered by Apple Intelligence, helps users communicate across languages in person. Voice Isolation uses advanced computational audio powered by H2 to prioritize the voice during calls, while blocking out ambient noise. 2

uses advanced computational audio powered by H2 to prioritize the voice during calls, while blocking out ambient noise. With camera remote , users can capture content at a distance by pressing the Digital Crown to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad.

, users can capture content at a distance by pressing the Digital Crown to take a photo and start or stop video recording while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad. Studio-quality audio recording allows interviewers, podcasters, singers, and other creators to record their content with higher-quality audio and more natural vocal texture. 5

allows interviewers, podcasters, singers, and other creators to record their content with higher-quality audio and more natural vocal texture. Loud Sound Reduction helps users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to.

helps users prevent exposure to loud environmental noise while preserving the sound signature of what they’re listening to. Personalized Volume automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time. 2

automatically fine-tunes the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time. Siri Interactions allow users to conveniently and privately respond to Siri announcements by simply nodding their head yes or gently shaking their head no.

AirPods Max 2 and the Environment

Apple 2030 is the company’s ambitious plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade by reducing product emissions from their three biggest sources: materials, electricity, and transportation. AirPods Max 2 are made with 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, 100 percent recycled polyester in the ear cushion, and 100 percent recycled gold plating and tin solder in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards. The paper packaging is 100 percent fiber-based and can be easily recycled.6

Pricing and Availability

Customers in the U.S. and more than 30 other countries and regions can order AirPods Max 2 starting Wednesday, March 25, on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will arrive to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations, beginning early next month.

AirPods Max 2 start at $549 (U.S.).

(U.S.). AppleCare delivers exceptional service and support, with flexible options for Apple users. Customers can choose AppleCare+ to cover their new headphones, or in the U.S., AppleCare One to protect multiple products in one simple plan. Both plans include coverage for accidents like drops and spills, theft and loss protection on eligible products, battery replacement service, and 24/7 support from Apple Experts. For more information, visit apple.com/applecare.

New subscribers may get Apple Music free for three months with the purchase of AirPods Max 2. See apple.com/promo for details.

Live Translation may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, visit support.apple.com/en-us/121115.

About Apple Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple’s more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.