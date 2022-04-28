Het is eind april en dat betekent traditiegetrouw: nieuwe kwartaalcijfers van Apple! Op deze pagina geven we een overzicht van alle cijfers voor iPhones, iPads, Macs en overige producten. De verkoop in veel productcategorieën nam toe ten opzichte van een jaar geleden, behalve bij iPads. Daar liep het juist iets terug. Apple overtrof echter wel de verwachtingen: zelf rekende Apple op 95,5 miljard dollar omzet maar het werd nog iets meer.



Kwartaalomzet: $97,3 miljard (was: $89,9 miljard, +5,5%)

Omzet uit iPhones: $50,6 miljard (was: $47,9 miljard, +5,6%)

Omzet uit Macs: $10,4 miljard (was: $9,1 miljard, +14,3%)

Omzet uit iPads: $7,6 miljard (was: $7,8 miljard, -2,2%)

Omzet uit wearables, home en accessoires: $8,8 miljard (was: $7,8 miljard, +12,2%)

Omzet uit diensten: $19,8 miljard (was: $16,9 miljard, +17,2%)

Dit zijn de cijfers:

Tussen haakjes staan de cijfers van FQ2 2021, dus precies een jaar geleden.

Kwartaalcijfers FQ2 2022 in grafieken

Onderstaande grafieken geven de ontwikkeling in de afgelopen kwartalen weer.

Bekijk de volledige omzetontwikkeling vanaf 2012



CEO Tim Cook:

This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world. We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world — both in what we create and what we leave behind.

CFO Luca Maestri:

We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories. Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us achieve an all-time high for our installed base of active devices. Our strong operating performance generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow, and allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter.”

Interessante weetjes uit de conference call

Vanavond kun je om 23:00 uur Nederlandse tijd meeluisteren naar een conference call, waarin CEO Tim Cook en CFO Luca Maestri vragen van analisten beantwoorden. Hoewel er regelmatig hints worden gegeven over nieuwe producten, verwachten we niet dat er echt baanbrekende aankondigingen worden gedaan. Grotere aankondigingen zullen we in een apart artikel bespreken.