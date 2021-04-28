Het is eind april en dat betekent nieuwe kwartaalcijfers voor Apple. Analisten waren vooraf al extreem optimistisch, al gaf Apple zelf geen schattingen af vanwege alle onzekerheden van dit moment. Maar er was geen reden tot voorzichtigheid: met 54% omzetgroei en gigantische groeicijfers bij iPhone (+65%), iPad (+79%) en Mac (+72%) heeft Apple niets te klagen. En de beleggers overigens ook niet, want die krijgen weer een mooie dividenduitkering.

Dit zijn de cijfers:

Onderstaande grafieken geven de ontwikkeling in de afgelopen kwartalen weer.

Tim Cook:

This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us. Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”