Het is eind april en dat betekent nieuwe kwartaalcijfers voor Apple. Analisten waren vooraf al extreem optimistisch, al gaf Apple zelf geen schattingen af vanwege alle onzekerheden van dit moment. Maar er was geen reden tot voorzichtigheid: met 54% omzetgroei en gigantische groeicijfers bij iPhone (+65%), iPad (+79%) en Mac (+72%) heeft Apple niets te klagen. En de beleggers overigens ook niet, want die krijgen weer een mooie dividenduitkering.
Dit zijn de cijfers:
- Kwartaalomzet: $89,6 miljard (was $58,3 miljard in hetzelfde kwartaal in 2020, +54%)
- Omzet uit iPhones: $47,9 miljard (was $28,96 miljard, +65%)
- Omzet uit Macs: $9,1 miljard (was 5,351 miljard, +72%)
- Omzet uit iPads: $7,8 miljard (was $4,368 miljard, +79%)
- Omzet uit wearables, home en accessoires: $7,8 miljard (was $6,284 miljard, +24%)
- Omzet uit diensten: $16,9 miljard (was $13,348 miljard, +27%)
Kwartaalcijfers FQ2 2021 in grafieken
Onderstaande grafieken geven de ontwikkeling in de afgelopen kwartalen weer.
Tim Cook:
This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us. Apple is in a period of sweeping innovation across our product lineup, and we’re keeping focus on how we can help our teams and the communities where we work emerge from this pandemic into a better world. That certainly begins with products like the all-new iMac and iPad Pro, but it extends to efforts like the 8 gigawatts of new clean energy we’ll help bring onto the grid and our $430 billion investment in the United States over the next 5 years.”
CFO Luca Maestri:
We are proud of our March quarter performance, which included revenue records in each of our geographic segments and strong double-digit growth in each of our product categories, driving our installed base of active devices to an all-time high. These results allowed us to generate operating cash flow of $24 billion and return nearly $23 billion to shareholders during the quarter. We are confident in our future and continue to make significant investments to support our long-term plans and enrich our customers’ lives.”
Interessante weetjes uit de conference call
Vanavond kun je om 23:00 uur Nederlandse tijd meeluisteren naar een conference call, waarin CEO Tim Cook en CFO Luca Maestri vragen van analisten beantwoorden. Hoewel er regelmatig hints worden gegeven over nieuwe producten, verwachten we niet dat er echt baanbrekende aankondigingen worden gedaan. Grotere aankondigingen zullen we in een apart artikel bespreken.