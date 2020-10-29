Apple heeft de nieuwste kwartaalcijfers bekendgemaakt die de maanden juli, augustus en september 2020 omvatten. Het gaat hier om het vierde fiscale kwartaal van Apple in 2020, dat niet gelijk loopt met de kalenderkwartalen.
- Kwartaalomzet: 64,698 miljard (was $64,040 miljard in hetzelfde kwartaal in 2019, +1%)
- Omzet uit iPhones: $26,444 miljard (was $33,362 miljard, -20,7%)
- Omzet uit Macs: $9,032 miljard (was $6,991 miljard, +29%)
- Omzet uit iPads: $6,797 miljard (was $4,656 miljard, +46%)
- Omzet uit wearables, home en accessoires: $7,876 miljard (was $6,520 miljard, +20,8%)
- Omzet uit diensten: $14,549 miljard (was $12,511 miljard, +16%)
Er werden flink wat meer iPads en Macs verkocht ten opzichte van vorig jaar, wat wellicht is toe te wijzen aan de toename van thuiswerken. Internationale verkopen waren goed voor 59 procent van de kwartaalomzet.
Tim Cook:
Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive. From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have met the needs of this moment with creativity, passion, and the kinds of big ideas that only Apple can deliver.
CFO Luca Maestri:
Our outstanding September quarter performance concludes a remarkable fiscal year, where we established new all-time records for revenue, earnings per share, and free cash flow, in spite of an extremely volatile and challenging macro environment. Our sales results and the unmatched loyalty of our customers drove our active installed base of devices to an all-time high in all of our major product categories. We also returned nearly $22 billion to shareholders during the quarter, as we maintain our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time.
Kwartaalcijfers FQ4 2020 in grafieken
Onderstaande grafieken geven de ontwikkeling in de afgelopen kwartalen weer.
Interessante weetjes uit de conference call
Vanavond kun je om 22:00 uur Nederlandse tijd meeluisteren naar een conference call, waarin CEO Tim Cook en CFO Luca Maestri vragen van analisten beantwoorden. Hoewel er regelmatig hints worden gegeven over nieuwe producten, verwachten we niet dat er echt baanbrekende aankondigingen worden gedaan. Grotere aankondigingen zullen we in een apart artikel bespreken.
De bespreking is deze keer een uur eerder omdat er gedurende korte tijd een verschil is tussen de wintertijd in Europa en de VS.