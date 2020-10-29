Apple heeft de nieuwste kwartaalcijfers bekendgemaakt die de maanden juli, augustus en september 2020 omvatten. Het gaat hier om het vierde fiscale kwartaal van Apple in 2020, dat niet gelijk loopt met de kalenderkwartalen.



Er werden flink wat meer iPads en Macs verkocht ten opzichte van vorig jaar, wat wellicht is toe te wijzen aan de toename van thuiswerken. Internationale verkopen waren goed voor 59 procent van de kwartaalomzet.

Tim Cook:

Apple capped off a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for Mac and Services. Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive. From remote learning to the home office, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have met the needs of this moment with creativity, passion, and the kinds of big ideas that only Apple can deliver.