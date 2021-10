De leukste apps van week 43-2021 in App Gemist

Just in time for the new Macbooks. introducing NotchCam – Quickly open the camera by clicking behind the notch.

Other features:

– Simulate notch on other devices.

– Hide notch by blending with wallpaper.

Download now: https://t.co/LCZNo1Nby0 pic.twitter.com/fRTLarRB6J

— Tanmay (@tanmays) October 25, 2021