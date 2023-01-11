Apple Business Connect is bedoeld voor bedrijven, ongeacht de grootte. Hiermee kun je mooie foto’s toevoegen, belangrijke informatie aanpassen en promoties onder de aandacht brengen. De info verschijnt overigens niet alleen in Apple Kaarten, maar ook in Berichten, Wallet, Siri en andere apps. Deze apps worden gebruikt door meer dan een miljard Apple-gebruikers. Zo weten bezoekers zeker dat de informatie klopt en kun je als bedrijfseigenaar zorgen dat je zo goed mogelijk uit de verf komt. Je kunt ook zorgen dat bezoekers meteen een reservering vanuit Apple Kaarten kunnen maken of speciale aanbiedingen te zien krijgen.



Een nieuw onderdeel is Showcases. Hier kunnen bedrijven bijvoorbeeld seizoensartikelen en uitverkoopitems laten zien. Via Business Connect kun je het makkelijk bijwerken. Showcases zijn voorlopig alleen beschikbaar voor Amerikaanse gebruikers en de komende maanden wordt dit wereldwijd uitgerold. De tool Apple Business Connect is gelukkig wel meteen wereldwijd te gebruiken. Je kunt bij je bedrijf bepaalde acties laten zien, die dan via partners worden afgehandeld. Denk daarbij aan het boeken van een hotelkamer via Booking.com of het reserveren van een restauranttafeltje via OpenTable. Voor het bestellen van boodschappen heeft Apple Instacart als partner gekozen, een bedrijf dat helaas niet actief is in Europa.

Om Apple Business Connect te kunnen gebruiken kun je je aanmelden bij de website met je Apple ID. Dit moet je op de desktop doen. Na de verificatie kun je je locatie(s) claimen, waarna je kunt beginnen met het bijwerken van de informatie. Apple vraagt hier geen geld voor. Voor grotere bedrijven met meerdere locaties is er een Business Connect API om de info bij te werken. In eerste instantie is Business Connect echter bedoeld voor kleinere bedrijven, zodat ze hun uitstraling naar de buitenwereld net zo makkelijk kunnen regelen als een groot concern.

Hieronder kun je het volledige persbericht lezen.

January 11, 2023

Introducing Apple Business Connect

The free tool allows businesses of all sizes to customize the way their information appears across Apple apps

Apple today introduced Apple Business Connect, a free tool that allows businesses of all sizes to claim their location place cards and customize the way key information appears to more than a billion Apple users across Apple Maps, Messages, Wallet, Siri, and other apps.

“We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day.”

Improving Customer Engagement in Apple Maps

With Business Connect, businesses around the world can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, including adding and updating photos and logos; inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps; and presenting customers with special promotions.

Showcases, a new feature in the place card, helps businesses present customers with offers and incentives, like seasonal menu items, product discounts, and more. Businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card through Business Connect. Showcases are available to businesses in the US beginning today, and will be available to businesses globally in coming months.

Businesses can also provide customers with useful information by highlighting actions for them to take directly from the Maps place card, like ordering groceries via Instacart, making a hotel reservation through Booking.com, or reserving a spot for dinner with OpenTable, and more, with just a tap.

Registering for Business Connect

Business owners can use their existing Apple ID — or create a new Apple ID — to register for Business Connect at the self-service website from any desktop or laptop computer. Once a business has logged in and Apple has verified their business, they can claim their location(s) and begin updating and personalizing their place card, all for free.

For businesses with many locations, Business Connect includes Business Connect API to easily deliver accurate, up-to-date information to Maps at scale through listing management agencies such as Reputation, Rio SEO, SOCi, Uberall, and Yext.

Apple Tools for Small Businesses

Apple designed Business Connect with small businesses in mind, offering them the same access and ability to customize their digital presence as global brands. Business Connect complements other Apple services designed to help small businesses grow and reach customers, including Tap to Pay on iPhone — which enables businesses to seamlessly and securely accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone — and Business Essentials, a subscription that brings together device management, 24/7 support, and cloud storage.