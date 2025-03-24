Voor de hoge prijs van de AirPods Max verwachten veel gebruikers de beste geluidskwaliteit en daarom was het gebrek aan ondersteuning voor lossless audio een groot gemis. Dat gemis zet Apple nu recht, zo is nu bekendgemaakt. In een kort persbericht laat Apple weten dat de AirPods Max ondersteuning krijgt voor zowel lossless audio als ultra-low latency audio.

De ondersteuning voor lossless audio komt alleen beschikbaar voor de AirPods Max met usb-c uit 2024, dus niet voor de Lightning-variant uit 2020. Om muziek in lossless audiokwaliteit te luisteren, heb je niet alleen de nieuwste AirPods Max nodig, maar ook de meegeleverde usb-c-kabel. Je kan dus alleen bedraad in lossless kwaliteit luisteren. Draadloos is niet mogelijk, vanwege de beperking van de Bluetooth-specificatie. Naast lossless audio wordt ook ultra-low latency audio toegevoegd. De nieuwe audiokwaliteit komt beschikbaar in april, via een software-update voor de AirPods Max.

Dankzij deze update kun je lossless audio met 24-bit, 48 KHz afspelen. Volgens Apple blijft daarbij de kwaliteit van de originele opname gewaarborgd en kun je muziek luisteren zoals de maker het bedoeld heeft. Het werkt ook in combinatie met gepersonaliseerde ruimtelijke audio. In Apple Music kun je meer dan 100 miljoen nummers in lossless audiokwaliteit luisteren.

Dankzij deze update kun je met de AirPods Max met usb-c ook voor het eerst bekabeld luisteren. Dat kon wel al met de vorige Lightning-versie van de AirPods Max, al kreeg je toen geen lossless kwaliteit.

Daarnaast komt er nog een usb-c-naar-mini-jack-audiokabel op de markt, waarmee je de AirPods Max met usb-c kunt aansluiten aan allerlei soorten audio-apparatuur met audio-out poort. Bovendien kun je hiermee je AirPods Max eenvoudig aansluiten op bijvoorbeeld de entertainmentinstallatie in een vliegtuig. Deze nieuwe kabel is vanaf vandaag bij Apple verkrijgbaar voor €45,-. Deze kabel kan ook gebruikt worden om een iPhone of iPad met usb-c aan te sluiten op een speaker met mini-jack-audiopoort.

Lees hier het volledige persbericht

March 24, 2025

UPDATE

Lossless audio and ultra‑low latency audio come to AirPods Max

Next month, AirPods Max will become the only :br(m)::br(l)::br(xl):headphones that enable musicians to both create and :br(m)::br(l)::br(xl):mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking

Next month, a new software update will bring lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio to AirPods Max, delivering the ultimate listening experience and even greater performance for music production. With the included USB-C cable, users can enjoy the highest-quality audio across music, movies, and games, while music creators can experience significant enhancements to songwriting, beat making, production, and mixing.

Highest-Quality Audio

With this update, AirPods Max will unlock 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, preserving the integrity of original recordings and allowing listeners to experience music the way the artist created it in the studio. Lossless audio also extends to Personalized Spatial Audio to deliver a more sonically accurate, uncompressed, and immersive experience, and users can enjoy more than 100 million songs in lossless audio with Apple Music.

Elevated Music Production

Lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio enable music creators to fully utilize AirPods Max throughout their entire professional workflow on Logic Pro and other music creation apps. Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max will become the only headphones that enable musicians to both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking.1 By delivering lossless, high-resolution digital audio with low latency, artists can seamlessly record and mix with AirPods Max without compromising fidelity.

Immersive Gameplay and Livestreaming

Gamers and livestreamers can also benefit from ultra-low latency audio, which significantly lowers lag time, and is on par with the native built-in speakers on Mac, iPad, and iPhone. With no response delay, gameplay and livestreaming become reliably smooth and even more immersive for users.

Pricing and Availability

Lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio will be available in April as a free firmware update with iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 for AirPods Max with USB-C.

AirPods Max are currently available for $549 (U.S.) in five colors — midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange — from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers.

(U.S.) in five colors — midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange — from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers. USB-C to 3.5 mm audio cable will be available today for $39 (U.S.) from apple.com/store, in the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers. It can be used to connect AirPods Max to 3.5 mm audio sources, like the audio-out port on an airplane. Users can also connect their iOS or iPadOS device to 3.5 mm audio ports, like audio-in ports on car stereos or other speakers.