December 8, 2025

UPDATE

Apple Fitness+ expands to 28 new markets

In the largest expansion since launch, the service will be available in Chile, Hong Kong, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and more, and adds dubbing in Spanish, German, and Japanese

Apple today announced Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service, is expanding to 28 new markets — including Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and more — on December 15, with Japan launching early next year. As part of the service’s largest expansion since it was unveiled five years ago, hundreds of Fitness+ workouts and meditations will be digitally dubbed with a generated voice in Spanish, German, and Japanese, with more dubbed episodes added every week. Fitness+ is also introducing a new music genre to the service, K-Pop.

“Through its seamless integration across Apple devices, Fitness+ has helped inspire users to live a healthier day,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies. “From seeing real-time, personal metrics right onscreen with Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3, to the ability to bring the service with you wherever you go on iPhone or iPad, we’re delivering unmatched motivation to users. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this experience to even more users around the globe with our biggest expansion yet.”

With this expansion, users in 49 countries and regions around the world can access the service’s 12 different workout types — including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation — with episodes ranging from five to 45 minutes on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Users can supercharge their Fitness+ workouts with Apple Watch, or use AirPods Pro 3 and view personal metrics directly onscreen,1 such as heart rate, calories burned, progress on their Activity rings,2 and the Burn Bar,3 which lets users compare their effort to others who have done the same workout. With Custom Plans, Fitness+ automatically creates a personalized schedule based on users’ workout and meditation preferences, including their top activities, durations, trainers, music, and more.

Dubbing in Spanish, German, and Japanese

To help make Fitness+ even more welcoming to users around the world, the service is introducing digitally dubbed versions of workouts and meditations in Spanish and German, with Japanese dubbing to follow early next year alongside the availability of the service in Japan. The dubbed workouts and meditations feature a generated voice based on the actual voice of each of the 28 Fitness+ trainers.

Each week, users can find new episodes dubbed in these three languages, along with the original English versions. Users can choose their preferred audio language in the audio controller after starting a dubbed workout or meditation. Additionally, if users select Spanish, German, or Japanese in the Fitness app’s settings, the episode will automatically play in that language if dubbing is available.

Get Ready to Move with K-Pop

Fitness+ is turning up the volume with a new K-Pop music genre that will be available across all workout types with global hits from top artists. K-Pop joins existing music genres including Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop/R&B, Latin Grooves, and more.

More Ways to Stay Motivated with Fitness+

Custom Plans make it easier than ever to follow a personalized schedule. Stay Consistent offers a premade schedule that fits users’ routines. Push Further adds workout time or more sessions for those seeking a challenge. Get Started provides those new to Fitness+ with a ready-made plan based on activities they selected when they first started their subscription or popular activities.

The Artist Spotlight series, which dedicates entire workout playlists to a single artist, features music from some of the world’s biggest artists, including Taylor Swift , Beyoncé , BTS , Selena Gomez , Coldplay , and more.

, , , , , and more. Time to Walk — Apple’s award-winning audio experience on iPhone and Apple Watch, designed to help people walk more often — allows users to walk alongside some of the world’s most interesting and influential people as they share stories, photos, and songs, including Cynthia Erivo , Daddy Yankee , Naomi Campbell , Camila Cabello , Simu Liu , Shawn Mendes , Jane Fonda , and more. The latest episode, featuring Formula 1® driver Yuki Tsunoda , is available starting today.

, , , , , , , and more. The latest episode, featuring Formula 1® driver , is available starting today. Collections, a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Fitness+ library, are organized to help users reach their goals or find workouts that fit their interests, including Run Your First 5K, Pilates for More Than Your Core, No Shoes Workouts, So Fresh! 90s Dance, and more.

Users can explore 12 unique meditation themes, including Calm, Sleep, and Sound, featuring easy-to-follow techniques that can help them recharge, better connect with themselves and others, and have more mindful moments throughout their day.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for $9.99 (U.S.) per month or $79.99 (U.S.) per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members.

(U.S.) per month or (U.S.) per year, and can be shared with up to five other family members. Fitness+ is available today in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S. The service will be available in Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Norway, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions beginning December 15.

Digital dubbing in German and Spanish will be available beginning December 15, and requires iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, and tvOS 26.1.

Fitness+ will be available in Japan beginning early next year, along with Japanese dubbing.

Three months of Apple Fitness+ are included for customers who purchase any new Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV capable of running the latest operating system software, AirPods Pro 3, or Powerbeats Pro 2 purchased from Apple or an Apple Authorized Reseller.

Apple Fitness+ requires iPhone 8 or later with iOS 16.1 or later; or Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2 or later, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3 or later.

About Apple Fitness+ Apple Fitness+ is an award-winning fitness and wellness service with workouts and meditations that are welcoming to all, wherever they are in their fitness and wellness journeys, and help users live a healthier day. Subscribers have access to the largest library of fitness and wellness content in 4K Ultra High Definition, all led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers. Fitness+ also has workout programs with custom content designed to support users through a season of life or help them prepare for important moments; an Artist Spotlight series with entire playlists by world-renowned music artists; and Collections, which include curated content from the Fitness+ library to help users go after their goals or find inspiration. Fitness+ is available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy in 49 markets, and those with an Apple Watch or AirPods Pro 3 can take their experience to the next level with real-time metrics that display onscreen on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. With Fitness+, users can also get moving with inspiring audio experiences, including Time to Walk, featuring some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, and Time to Run with each episode focused on a popular running route in some of the world’s most notable and iconic locations. Apple Fitness+ is available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. The service also offers select episodes digitally dubbed with a generated voice based on the actual voice of each Fitness+ trainer in Spanish, German, and Japanese. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.