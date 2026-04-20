Tim Cook is misschien wel ’s werelds bekendste tech-CEO. Al sinds 2011 is hij de grote Chief Executive Officer (CEO) van Apple, als opvolger van de toentertijd zieke Steve Jobs. Maar na al die jaren is het ook voor Tim Cook tijd om het stokje door te geven. Apple laat weten dat Tim Cook vertrekt als CEO en maakt meteen de opvolger bekend: John Ternus.
Het nieuws wordt door Apple bevestigd in een persbericht. Vanaf 1 september 2026 is John Ternus de nieuwe CEO van Apple. Tim Cook schrijft het volgende over zijn vertrek:
It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.
Ternus schrijft:
I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.
Tim Cook blijft aan als Executive Chairman van Apple’s raad van bestuur. In een brief benadrukt Cook zijn dankbaarheid voor zijn tijd als CEO en zijn bewondering voor John Ternus.
Lees hier de volledige brief van Tim Cook
To the Apple community:
For the past 15 years I’ve started just about every morning the same way. I open my email and I read notes I received the day before from Apple’s users all over the world.
You share little pieces of your lives with me and tell me things you want me to know about how Apple has touched you. About the moment your mom was saved by her Apple Watch. About the perfect selfie you captured at the summit of a mountain that seemed impossible to climb. You thank me for the ways Mac has changed what you can do at work and sometimes give me a hard time because something you care about isn’t working like it should.
In every one of those emails I feel the beating heart of our shared humanity. I feel a sense of deepening obligation to work harder and push further. But most of all, I feel a gratitude that I cannot put into words, that I somehow got to be the person on the other end of those emails, the leader of a company that ignites imaginations and enriches lives in such profound ways it defies description. What an honor and a privilege it has been.
Today we announced that I’m taking the next step in my journey at Apple. Over the coming months I will be transitioning into a new role, leaving the CEO job behind in September and becoming Apple’s executive chairman. A new person will be stepping into what I know in my heart is the best job in the world. That leader is John Ternus, a brilliant engineer and thinker who has spent the past 25 years building the Apple products our users love so much, obsessed with every detail, focused on every possible way we can make something better, bolder, more beautiful, and more meaningful. He is the perfect person for the job.
John cares so much about who we are at Apple, what we do at Apple, who we reach at Apple, and he has the heart and character to lead with extraordinary integrity. I am so proud to call him Apple’s next CEO. This company will reach such incredible heights under his leadership, and you will feel his impact in every bit of delight and discovery that grows out of the products and services to come. I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do.
This is not goodbye. But at this moment of transition, I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you. Not on behalf of the company, this time, though there is a wellspring of gratitude for you that overflows inside our walls. But simply on behalf of me. Tim. A person who grew up in a rural place in a different time and, for these magical moments, got to be the CEO of the greatest company in the world. Thank you for the confidence and kindness you’ve shown me. Thank you for saying hi to me on the street and in our stores. Thank you for cheering alongside me when we unveiled a new product or service. Thank you, most of all, for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. Every day we get up and think about what we can do to make your life a little bit better. And every day, you’ve made mine the best I could have asked for.
Thank you.
Tim Cook stopt als Apple CEO
Tim Cook nam in 2011 het stokje over van Steve Jobs, die vanwege gezondheidsredenen genoodzaakt was om zich terug te trekken. Sinds zijn begindagen als Apple CEO heeft Tim Cook diverse projecten geleid, maar ook het werk van Steve Jobs voortgezet. Zo was de Apple Watch het eerste nieuwe Apple-product sinds zijn aantreden, waarbij Steve Jobs ook nog betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling. Maar onder de leiding van Tim Cook zijn er nog veel meer successen geboekt.
De iPhone X uit 2017 was een groot succes en zette de toon voor de iPhone tot de dag van vandaag. Ook de AirPods, Macs met Apple Silicon-chips en het uitbouwen van Apple’s dienstenportfolio verschenen onder leiding van Tim Cook. De CEO staat echter ook bekend als iemand van de cijfertjes, wat hem met name door fans weleens wordt verweten. Het draait bij het Apple van Tim Cook meer om winst behalen dan revolutionaire producten uitbrengen, zo luidt de kritiek vaak. Feit is wel dat hij erg goed is met cijfertjes: Apple staat er wat financiën betreft beter voor dan ooit.
Maar Tim Cook heeft ook minder grote successen op zijn naam. De Vision Pro, zijn nieuwste paradepaardje, bereikt nog niet een heel groot publiek en ook de HomePod is nog niet het grote succesnummer dat Apple misschien gehoopt had. Onder zijn leiding waren er ook diverse schandalen, zoals dat van het vlindertoetsenbord van de MacBook Pro en communicatieblunders rondom het trager maken van iPhones, privacy en Siri en het scannen van je fotobibliotheek. Toen Tim Cook tien jaar Apple CEO was, hebben we al eens alle successen en flops op een rijtje gezet.
In zijn rol als CEO is hij eindverantwoordelijk voor de dagelijkse gang van zaken binnen het bedrijf en het gezicht van Apple tijdens optredens in de media. Ook stuurt hij de rest van het managementteam aan, legt hij verantwoording af aan de Raad van Toezicht en neemt hij de belangrijke besluiten, al dan niet in overleg met andere topmensen binnen Apple. Denk daarbij aan de overname van Beats en de samenwerking met IBM.
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