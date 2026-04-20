Breaking - Het einde van het Tim Cook-tijdperk (updated)
De Cook is op: Tim Cook stopt als Apple CEO
Tim Cook blij zwaaiend

De Cook is op: Tim Cook stopt als Apple CEO

Nieuws Apple
Tim Cook heeft zijn vertrek als Apple CEO aangekondigd. In een persbericht laat Apple weten dat hij een stap terug gaat doen voor zijn opvolger.
Benjamin Kuijten -

Tim Cook is misschien wel ’s werelds bekendste tech-CEO. Al sinds 2011 is hij de grote Chief Executive Officer (CEO) van Apple, als opvolger van de toentertijd zieke Steve Jobs. Maar na al die jaren is het ook voor Tim Cook tijd om het stokje door te geven. Apple laat weten dat Tim Cook vertrekt als CEO en maakt meteen de opvolger bekend: John Ternus.

Het nieuws wordt door Apple bevestigd in een persbericht. Vanaf 1 september 2026 is John Ternus de nieuwe CEO van Apple. Tim Cook schrijft het volgende over zijn vertrek:

It has been the greatest privilege of my life to be the CEO of Apple and to have been trusted to lead such an extraordinary company. I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.

Ternus schrijft:

I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to carry Apple’s mission forward. Having spent almost my entire career at Apple, I have been lucky to have worked under Steve Jobs and to have had Tim Cook as my mentor. It has been a privilege to help shape the products and experiences that have changed so much of how we interact with the world and with one another. I am filled with optimism about what we can achieve in the years to come, and I am so happy to know that the most talented people on earth are here at Apple, determined to be part of something bigger than any one of us. I am humbled to step into this role, and I promise to lead with the values and vision that have come to define this special place for half a century.

Tim Cook blijft aan als Executive Chairman van Apple’s raad van bestuur. In een brief benadrukt Cook zijn dankbaarheid voor zijn tijd als CEO en zijn bewondering voor John Ternus.

Lees hier de volledige brief van Tim Cook

To the Apple community:

For the past 15 years I’ve started just about every morning the same way. I open my email and I read notes I received the day before from Apple’s users all over the world.

You share little pieces of your lives with me and tell me things you want me to know about how Apple has touched you. About the moment your mom was saved by her Apple Watch. About the perfect selfie you captured at the summit of a mountain that seemed impossible to climb. You thank me for the ways Mac has changed what you can do at work and sometimes give me a hard time because something you care about isn’t working like it should.

In every one of those emails I feel the beating heart of our shared humanity. I feel a sense of deepening obligation to work harder and push further. But most of all, I feel a gratitude that I cannot put into words, that I somehow got to be the person on the other end of those emails, the leader of a company that ignites imaginations and enriches lives in such profound ways it defies description. What an honor and a privilege it has been.

Today we announced that I’m taking the next step in my journey at Apple. Over the coming months I will be transitioning into a new role, leaving the CEO job behind in September and becoming Apple’s executive chairman. A new person will be stepping into what I know in my heart is the best job in the world. That leader is John Ternus, a brilliant engineer and thinker who has spent the past 25 years building the Apple products our users love so much, obsessed with every detail, focused on every possible way we can make something better, bolder, more beautiful, and more meaningful. He is the perfect person for the job.

John cares so much about who we are at Apple, what we do at Apple, who we reach at Apple, and he has the heart and character to lead with extraordinary integrity. I am so proud to call him Apple’s next CEO. This company will reach such incredible heights under his leadership, and you will feel his impact in every bit of delight and discovery that grows out of the products and services to come. I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do.

This is not goodbye. But at this moment of transition, I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you. Not on behalf of the company, this time, though there is a wellspring of gratitude for you that overflows inside our walls. But simply on behalf of me. Tim. A person who grew up in a rural place in a different time and, for these magical moments, got to be the CEO of the greatest company in the world. Thank you for the confidence and kindness you’ve shown me. Thank you for saying hi to me on the street and in our stores. Thank you for cheering alongside me when we unveiled a new product or service. Thank you, most of all, for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. Every day we get up and think about what we can do to make your life a little bit better. And every day, you’ve made mine the best I could have asked for.

Thank you.

Bekijk ook
John Ternus in mei 2024

Maak kennis met John Ternus: de nieuwe CEO van Apple

John Ternus is de nieuwe CEO van Apple. We zagen hem de afgelopen jaren regelmatig bij de aankondiging van nieuwe Apple-producten. Nu het officieel is, is het hoog tijd om kennis te maken met de opvolger van Tim Cook!

Tim Cook stopt als Apple CEO

Tim Cook nam in 2011 het stokje over van Steve Jobs, die vanwege gezondheidsredenen genoodzaakt was om zich terug te trekken. Sinds zijn begindagen als Apple CEO heeft Tim Cook diverse projecten geleid, maar ook het werk van Steve Jobs voortgezet. Zo was de Apple Watch het eerste nieuwe Apple-product sinds zijn aantreden, waarbij Steve Jobs ook nog betrokken was bij de ontwikkeling. Maar onder de leiding van Tim Cook zijn er nog veel meer successen geboekt.

John Ternus en Tim Cook
John Ternus en Tim Cook

De iPhone X uit 2017 was een groot succes en zette de toon voor de iPhone tot de dag van vandaag. Ook de AirPods, Macs met Apple Silicon-chips en het uitbouwen van Apple’s dienstenportfolio verschenen onder leiding van Tim Cook. De CEO staat echter ook bekend als iemand van de cijfertjes, wat hem met name door fans weleens wordt verweten. Het draait bij het Apple van Tim Cook meer om winst behalen dan revolutionaire producten uitbrengen, zo luidt de kritiek vaak. Feit is wel dat hij erg goed is met cijfertjes: Apple staat er wat financiën betreft beter voor dan ooit.

Maar Tim Cook heeft ook minder grote successen op zijn naam. De Vision Pro, zijn nieuwste paradepaardje, bereikt nog niet een heel groot publiek en ook de HomePod is nog niet het grote succesnummer dat Apple misschien gehoopt had. Onder zijn leiding waren er ook diverse schandalen, zoals dat van het vlindertoetsenbord van de MacBook Pro en communicatieblunders rondom het trager maken van iPhones, privacy en Siri en het scannen van je fotobibliotheek. Toen Tim Cook tien jaar Apple CEO was, hebben we al eens alle successen en flops op een rijtje gezet.

Bekijk ook
Tim Cook met iMac 2021

10 jaar Tim Cook: Dit zijn de grootste successen (en flops) uit het Tim Cook-tijdperk

Op 24 augustus 2021 is Tim Cook precies tien jaar CEO van Apple. In die tien jaar is er bij Apple veel veranderd en zijn er veel nieuwe producten bijgekomen. Maar niet alles was een succes. Wat zijn onze favoriete toppers en de grootste floppers?

In zijn rol als CEO is hij eindverantwoordelijk voor de dagelijkse gang van zaken binnen het bedrijf en het gezicht van Apple tijdens optredens in de media. Ook stuurt hij de rest van het managementteam aan, legt hij verantwoording af aan de Raad van Toezicht en neemt hij de belangrijke besluiten, al dan niet in overleg met andere topmensen binnen Apple. Denk daarbij aan de overname van Beats en de samenwerking met IBM.

Wil je meer weten over de persoon Tim Cook? Lees dan verder op onze profielpagina.

Bekijk ook
Tim Cook tijdens Apple Event 2021

Tim Cook: alles over de CEO van Apple

Tim Cook is CEO van Apple sinds augustus 2011. Op deze pagina lees je meer over wie hij is, wat zijn werkzaamheden als CEO inhouden en wat hij voorheen deed, binnen en buiten Apple.

Tim Cook zwaait vol enthousiasme uit
Tim Cook zwaait vol enthousiasme uit
Plaats een reactie

Informatie

Laatst bijgewerkt
20 april 2026 om 23:25
Onderwerp
Bron
Apple
Categorie
Apple

Het laatste nieuws over Apple van iCulture

50 jaar Apple: deze grote Apple-veranderingen komen eraan
50 jaar Apple: Test hier jouw Apple-kennis met onze grote Apple-kennisquiz!
Apple Sports maakt Oranje volgen op het WK-voetbal verrassend makkelijk
50 jaar Apple: dit zijn onze persoonlijke Apple-momenten (met een speciale gast)
iCulture op bezoek bij het Apple Museum in Utrecht: een reis door de tijd

Ook interessant

Alles wat je wil weten over Apple: het bedrijf achter de iPhone, iPad en meer

Uitleg
Apple-logo grijs

Tim Cook verklapt aankondigingen vanaf maandag: “Drukke week voor de boeg”

Nieuws
Apple John Ternus.

‘Hardwarebaas John Ternus overziet nu ook Apple’s designteam’

Nieuws

Salaris, beveiliging en privéjets voor Tim Cook: zoveel kostte het in 2025

Nieuws
Tim Cook op Apple Park in 2024

Wanneer gaat Tim Cook met pensioen? Dat gaat nog wel even duren

Nieuws
Tim Cook op Apple Park

Tim Cook over generatieve AI: “We gaan baanbrekende nieuwe wegen inslaan”

Nieuws 3 reacties

Plaats een reactie

Off-topic reacties worden verwijderd. Linken naar illegale bronnen is niet toegestaan. Respecteer onze algemene gedragsregels. Gebruik voor eventuele spelfouten of andere opmerkingen met betrekking tot het artikel s.v.p. onze artikelrapportage. Voor opmerkingen over ons moderatiebeleid kun je ons contactformulier gebruiken. Reacties met betrekking hierover worden als off-topic beschouwd.

Deze site gebruikt Akismet om spam te verminderen. Bekijk hoe je reactiegegevens worden verwerkt.

Meld je aan voor de iCulture nieuwsbrief

Ontvang het belangrijkste Apple-nieuws, de beste tips en meer direct in je inbox!

  • Het belangrijkste Apple-nieuws
  • Gemaakt voor iedere Apple-fan
  • Dagelijks of wekelijks, jij bepaalt
  • Ieder moment opzegbaar