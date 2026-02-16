Apple Podcasts krijgt video: vanaf aankomende update ook podcasts kijken

February 16, 2026

UPDATE

Apple introduces a new video podcast experience on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts will enable HLS video podcasts with a best‑in‑class experience for creators and users

Apple today announced a transformative update coming to Apple Podcasts this spring that will bring advanced video podcast capabilities to the app. This enhanced video podcast experience uses Apple’s industry-leading HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology to set a new standard that empowers podcast creators with unprecedented control and monetization opportunities while delivering the highest-quality viewing experience for users.

“Twenty years ago, Apple helped take podcasting mainstream by adding podcasts to iTunes, and more than a decade ago, we introduced the dedicated Apple Podcasts app,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. “Today marks a defining milestone in that journey. By bringing a category-leading video experience to Apple Podcasts, we’re putting creators in full control of their content and how they build their businesses, while making it easier than ever for audiences to listen to or watch podcasts.”

In the Apple Podcasts app, users will be able to switch seamlessly between watching and listening to shows, making the experience of discovering and viewing video podcasts as simple and enjoyable as listening to audio podcasts has always been. Users can watch video from within the app and move to horizontal full display, as well as download videos to watch offline. And automatic quality adjustment powered by HLS technology ensures smooth playback across network conditions, delivering the best possible experience whether listeners are on Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Video episodes will integrate with existing features Apple Podcasts users already love, including personalized recommendations and editorial curation on the New tab and in Category pages.

The new video podcast experience empowers creators. Creators distribute through participating hosting providers and ad networks, maintaining complete control of their content and monetization. Acast; ART19, an Amazon company; Triton’s Omny Studio; and SiriusXM, inclusive of SiriusXM Media, AdsWizz, and Simplecast, are supporting HLS video at launch, with additional providers to join in the future. For the first time, creators can dynamically insert video ads — including host-read spots — unlocking access to the broader video advertising market while maintaining full creative control. Video integrates seamlessly into existing shows without disrupting followers or downloads, and creators can monetize through sponsorships and dynamic advertising. Apple does not charge hosting providers or creators to distribute podcasts on Apple Podcasts, whether via traditional RSS/MP3 or HLS video. Apple will charge participating ad networks an impression-based fee for the delivery of dynamic ads in HLS video on Apple Podcasts starting later this year.

“Apple Podcasts is synonymous with podcasting itself. Bringing video to the platform is a defining moment — expanding what’s possible for creators, advertisers, and the medium as a whole,” said Greg Glenday, Acast’s CEO. “We are proud to help lead this evolution, unlocking new audiences and revenue for Acast creators and a premium new canvas for brand storytelling. This integration reinforces our position as a vital growth engine for modern podcast businesses. We’re ensuring that no creator or advertiser leaves revenue or reach on the table.”

“Video is the next chapter for podcasting. Simplifying audio distribution and empowering creators with flexible monetization solutions are what ART19 was built on, and now video deserves that same experience,” said Geoff Mattei, ART19’s CEO. “Working with Apple Podcasts to bring video distribution to publishers is a significant moment for creators who’ve been waiting for this.”

“Podcasting has evolved leaps and bounds over the past decade, and this innovation from Apple helps to keep the integrity of what makes the medium so special, while enhancing video and audio with new capabilities as the two formats continue to converge,” said Scott Walker, SiriusXM’s chief advertising revenue officer. “For publishers, marketers, and creators, HLS video on Apple Podcasts brings a fresh opportunity to grow their businesses. As a leader in podcasting that has championed an open ecosystem approach, we’re thrilled to see a major player like Apple continue to advance the podcasting industry and support the advertising community.”

“Video is becoming an increasingly important way audiences engage with audio content, and Apple’s move into this space marks a meaningful step forward,” said Sharon Taylor, Triton Digital’s chief revenue officer. “An open approach that enables publishers to retain control over their audiences, advertising, and measurement — while expanding access to content across formats — supports long-term growth and greater choice for listeners.”

Podcast hosting providers and podcast creators can learn more about how to enable HLS video on Apple Podcasts, as well as how to use Apple products and tools to capture, produce, and share exceptional video podcast episodes at podcasters.apple.com.

The addition of HLS video podcasts builds on the incredible experience Apple Podcasts already offers in more than 170 countries and regions. As a dedicated app designed specifically for podcasts, Apple Podcasts allows users to explore millions of shows across hundreds of categories and customize their listening and viewing experience with features like Enhance Dialogue mode, playback speeds from 0.5x to 3x, automatically created chapters, timed links, and transcripts across over 125 million episodes in 13 languages. Listeners can also directly support creators through premium subscriptions with benefits like exclusive content and ad-free listening.

Starting today, HLS video is available for testing in beta versions of iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4. The functionality will come to iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro users, as well as via Apple Podcasts on the web this spring. Apple’s podcast catalog is available across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, CarPlay, Vision Pro, and on the web, at podcasts.apple.com.