iPadOS 27 is nu uit: deze nieuwe functies krijg je op je iPad
Na maandenlang testen is het zover: iPadOS 27 is beschikbaar voor iedereen met een geschikte iPad. Apple voegt verschillende nieuwe functies toe, maar richt zich dit jaar vooral op betere prestaties, meer stabiliteit en verdere verfijningen. We zetten alle belangrijke vernieuwingen voor je op een rij.
Inhoudsopgave
iPadOS 27 beschikbaar
Bij iPadOS 27 draait het vooral om slimme functies, betere prestaties en verdere verfijning van het systeem. De grootste vernieuwing is Siri AI, waarmee de assistent veel persoonlijker en slimmer wordt. Voor gebruikers in Nederland en België is er wel een belangrijke beperking: Siri AI is voorlopig (nog) niet beschikbaar in de EU.
Apple breidt daarnaast Apple Intelligence verder uit. Zo krijgt de Foto’s-app nieuwe AI-functies voor het uitbreiden en herkaderen van afbeeldingen, kan Safari tabbladen automatisch groeperen en wordt ook de Opdrachten-app slimmer. Verder verfijnt Apple het Liquid Glass-design en zijn er vooral onder de motorkap veel verbeteringen doorgevoerd. Apps starten sneller, AirDrop werkt vlotter en ook het werken met externe schijven gaat sneller. Echt grote nieuwe functies speciaal voor de iPad zijn er dit jaar maar weinig.
Geschikte iPads voor iPadOS 27
Afhankelijk van de leeftijd van je iPad is het de vraag of je nog kunt updaten naar iPadOS 27. Met een model met M1-chip of nieuwer zit je sowieso goed, maar bij oudere iPads ligt dat anders. Deze iPads krijgen in ieder geval iPadOS 27:
Releasenotes iPadOS 27
iPadOS 27 introduces the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri Al, as well as new features to help parents create safe digital experiences for kids, and improvements that make iPadOS more responsive and delightful to use. Siri Al is an entirely new version of Siri that is more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable. The next generation of Apple Intelligence also powers new features across apps that simplify the things you do every day, like editing images in Photos, communicating in Messages and Mail, and browsing in Safari. New parental controls and
significant updates to Screen Time make it more intuitive and easy to use, so parents can feel confident that they’re building the right digital experience for their child. And with improvements that span design, performance, connectivity, search, and more, the experience on iPadOS 27 has been refined and elevated, so it feels even better to use.
For information on the security content of Apple
software updates, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/100100
Siri Al (iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 and later)
- A more capable and conversational version of Siri is rolling out to users. It helps you find what you need and get more done, drawing on capabilities like personal context understanding, app actions, onscreen awareness, and access to broad world knowledge.
- New voice experience offers more expressive and natural-sounding voices, and lets you customize expressivity and pace to make Siri more personal to you using powerful on-device models on iPad models with M4 and later and at least 12GB of unified memory.
- Dedicated Siri app provides an easy way to revisit an existing conversation or kick off a new one, and privately syncs conversations across your Apple products with iCloud.
- Spotlight integration makes it easy to ask Siri questions by swiping down from the top edge of your display.
- Visual Intelligence lets you search, ask, or act on anything you see on screen, and you can use Apple Pencil to highlight specific content you want to ask Siri about
- Write with Siri enables you to generate a draft from scratch, edit what you’ve written, or get feedback from Siri virtually anywhere you type. In Messages & Mail, Siri personalizes your writing style based on your relationships, and uses unique phrases and punctuation that you’ve previously used in your conversations with those people.
Apple Intelligence across apps (iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 and later)
- Photos
- Spatial Reframing lets you adjust the composition of a photo after it was taken by virtually changing the camera position
- Extend tool intelligently expands images beyond their edges with realistic infill, so you can straighten horizons, change aspect ratios, or add more space around a subject.
- Clean Up supports removing even larger objects, with more realistic, high-quality results, and you can choose between Fast mode for small blemishes or High Quality for more intricate edits.
- Safari
- Organize by Topic uses Apple Intelligence to sort your tabs, analyzing webpages and automatically grouping similar tabs together to keep your tab bar tidy.
- Notify Me can periodically check a webpage for updates, like price changes and item availability
- Describe an Extension lets you create a custom extension using natural language to adjust your view of a website’s content or formatting
- All-new Image Playground uses a new generative model to make high-quality images in virtually any style, including photorealistic, lets you modify your images using touch and natural language, and lets you generate Lock Screen wallpapers and Contact Posters with personalized suggestions.
- Describe a Shortcut lets you use natural language to create a shortcut or refine an existing one
- Home
- Summarized activity notifications combine related alerts across accessories into a single notification
- Video descriptions for HomeKit Secure Video recordings summarize what’s happening in a clip for eligible iCloud+ subscribers
- Camera clip search lets you find specific moments from your HomeKit Secure Video cameras by searching in the Home app or Spotlight when on an eligible iCloud+ plan
- Describe an event in Calendar lets you use natural language to create an event, and details like the time, location, invitees, and event title are filled in using Apple Intelligence
- Suggestions in Mail help you take action based on the context of your emails, like getting directions to a restaurant you booked
- Call Context in the Phone app understands when you’re speaking to certain businesses and proactively surfaces relevant information from across your apps, like a confirmation code or a reservation number
- Accessibility
- VoiceOver enhancements include more detailed and contextual image understanding for photos, charts, and screenshots and a conversational experience that lets you ask questions about your screen or surroundings
- An enhanced Magnifier experience offers conversational visual assistance for users with low vision, with a high-contrast interface and natural language app controls for zooming and other Magnifier functions
- A smarter Accessibility Reader uses intelligence to provide better text cleanup and formatting, images and tables, on-demand summaries, and translation
- Voice Control flexible inputs help you navigate your device with just your voice by describing elements on screen in your own words, like “tap the gear” or “tap the button in the top right”
- And more, including additional ways to create and modify Genmoji, automatic proofreading, and more accurate dictation using an on-device model on iPad models with M4 and later and at least 12GB of unified memory
Child Safety
- Improved setup experience for new child accounts lets parents choose the exact apps their kids can access when they set up an iPad for their child
- Ask to Browse gives parents the option to approve each new website before their child can view it
- Expanded Communication Safety protections help intervene before children see gore or violent content in shared images and videos
- Time Allowances help parents set boundaries around how long kids can use apps across Entertainment, Games, and Social Media apps, offering guidance based on expert research and tailored to each child’s age
- Schedules let parents choose which apps their kids can access at different points in their day and across weekdays and weekends
- Redesigned Screen Time settings give parents at-a-glance information nents about how their kids use their devices, and controls to adjust access in just a few taps
System Improvements
- Liquid Glass refinements improve readability and a new slider in Settings lets you personalize its appearance from ultra-clear to fully tinted
- Faster performance in experiences across the system, including app launches, AirDrop transfers, and transferring files between iPad and an external drive
- Improved search provides more relevant and comprehensive results in Spotlight, Photos, and Mail
- And more improvements across apps and experiences, including better Messages syncing across devices, enhancements to iCloud Shared Albums in Photos, app names in the status bar, and the ability to resize iPhone apps running on iPad
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/100100
Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPad models. To learn more, please visit:
https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability
Usage limits may apply for some Apple Intelligence features. To learn more, please visit:
https://www.apple.com/apple-intelligence
Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:
https://support.apple.com/125039
iPadOS 27 downloaden
Om iPadOS 27 te downloaden, doe je het volgende:
- Ga op je iPad naar Instellingen > Algemeen > Software-update. Wacht tot de update in beeld verschijnt.
- Tik op Download en installeer.
- Wacht tot je toestel opnieuw is opgestart en de installatie voltooid is.
Let goed op bij het updaten: standaard krijg je iPadOS 26.7 te zien. Onderaan de pagina met software-updates vind je de optie om in plaats daarvan naar iPadOS 27 te gaan. Kies je die niet, dan installeer je iPadOS 26.7.
Je kunt de update ook uitvoeren via je computer. Sluit daarvoor je iPad met een kabel aan op je Mac en open de Finder. Windows-gebruikers openen Apple Devices. Klik op je aangesloten apparaat en kies voor Zoek naar update. De update wordt vervolgens gedownload en daarna op je toestel geïnstalleerd.
Gebruikte je een testversie en wil je geen beta’s meer ontvangen? Vergeet je niet af te melden voor het betaprogramma mocht je geen beta meer willen draaien.
Waarom zie ik de update (nog) niet?
Het kan soms even duren voordat jij de update op jouw toestel te zien krijgt. Dat heeft ermee te maken dat Apple deze updates gefaseerd uitrolt. Hoe dit zit lees je in dit artikel: Dit is waarom het langer duurt voordat iOS-updates automatisch geïnstalleerd worden. Als het na een tijdje nog niet lukt om iOS te updaten, lees dan ons artikel over iOS-installatieproblemen.
Let op: houd de reacties on-topic, concreet en overzichtelijk voor anderen. Persoonlijke statusupdates of je download gestart/gelukt is, voegen niets toe aan de discussie. Ook kan het iets langer duren voordat de update zichtbaar is. Ook dit hoef je niet te melden. Deze reacties worden verwijderd.
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Het laatste nieuws over iOS en iPadOS van iCulture
iPadOS 27
iPadOS 27 is de 2026-update voor de iPad. In deze versie vind je diverse nieuwe Apple Intelligence-functies, maar ook veel verbeterde standaardapps, een bijgewerkt Liquid Glass-design en de nieuwe Siri AI (niet in de EU). Bovendien focust Apple met iPadOS 27 op stabiliteit en prestaties, met talloze bugfixes en verbeterde werking van bestaande functies. De update verschijnt voor de meeste iPad-modellen uit 2020 of nieuwer. Lees op onze pagina meer over iPadOS 27.
1 reactie
Wm
Ik kon bij het updaten alleen voor 26.7 kiezen. Na installatie bleek er keurig 27 te staan. Wonderlijk.