Na maandenlang testen is het zover: iPadOS 27 is beschikbaar voor iedereen met een geschikte iPad. Apple voegt verschillende nieuwe functies toe, maar richt zich dit jaar vooral op betere prestaties, meer stabiliteit en verdere verfijningen. We zetten alle belangrijke vernieuwingen voor je op een rij.

Bij iPadOS 27 draait het vooral om slimme functies, betere prestaties en verdere verfijning van het systeem. De grootste vernieuwing is Siri AI, waarmee de assistent veel persoonlijker en slimmer wordt. Voor gebruikers in Nederland en België is er wel een belangrijke beperking: Siri AI is voorlopig (nog) niet beschikbaar in de EU.

Apple breidt daarnaast Apple Intelligence verder uit. Zo krijgt de Foto’s-app nieuwe AI-functies voor het uitbreiden en herkaderen van afbeeldingen, kan Safari tabbladen automatisch groeperen en wordt ook de Opdrachten-app slimmer. Verder verfijnt Apple het Liquid Glass-design en zijn er vooral onder de motorkap veel verbeteringen doorgevoerd. Apps starten sneller, AirDrop werkt vlotter en ook het werken met externe schijven gaat sneller. Echt grote nieuwe functies speciaal voor de iPad zijn er dit jaar maar weinig.

Afhankelijk van de leeftijd van je iPad is het de vraag of je nog kunt updaten naar iPadOS 27. Met een model met M1-chip of nieuwer zit je sowieso goed, maar bij oudere iPads ligt dat anders. Deze iPads krijgen in ieder geval iPadOS 27:

iPadOS 27 introduces the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri Al, as well as new features to help parents create safe digital experiences for kids, and improvements that make iPadOS more responsive and delightful to use. Siri Al is an entirely new version of Siri that is more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable. The next generation of Apple Intelligence also powers new features across apps that simplify the things you do every day, like editing images in Photos, communicating in Messages and Mail, and browsing in Safari. New parental controls and

significant updates to Screen Time make it more intuitive and easy to use, so parents can feel confident that they’re building the right digital experience for their child. And with improvements that span design, performance, connectivity, search, and more, the experience on iPadOS 27 has been refined and elevated, so it feels even better to use.



For information on the security content of Apple

software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100

Siri Al (iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 and later)

A more capable and conversational version of Siri is rolling out to users. It helps you find what you need and get more done, drawing on capabilities like personal context understanding, app actions, onscreen awareness, and access to broad world knowledge.

New voice experience offers more expressive and natural-sounding voices, and lets you customize expressivity and pace to make Siri more personal to you using powerful on-device models on iPad models with M4 and later and at least 12GB of unified memory.

Dedicated Siri app provides an easy way to revisit an existing conversation or kick off a new one, and privately syncs conversations across your Apple products with iCloud.

Spotlight integration makes it easy to ask Siri questions by swiping down from the top edge of your display.

Visual Intelligence lets you search, ask, or act on anything you see on screen, and you can use Apple Pencil to highlight specific content you want to ask Siri about

Write with Siri enables you to generate a draft from scratch, edit what you’ve written, or get feedback from Siri virtually anywhere you type. In Messages & Mail, Siri personalizes your writing style based on your relationships, and uses unique phrases and punctuation that you’ve previously used in your conversations with those people.

Apple Intelligence across apps (iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad models with M1 and later)

Photos Spatial Reframing lets you adjust the composition of a photo after it was taken by virtually changing the camera position Extend tool intelligently expands images beyond their edges with realistic infill, so you can straighten horizons, change aspect ratios, or add more space around a subject. Clean Up supports removing even larger objects, with more realistic, high-quality results, and you can choose between Fast mode for small blemishes or High Quality for more intricate edits.

Safari Organize by Topic uses Apple Intelligence to sort your tabs, analyzing webpages and automatically grouping similar tabs together to keep your tab bar tidy. Notify Me can periodically check a webpage for updates, like price changes and item availability Describe an Extension lets you create a custom extension using natural language to adjust your view of a website’s content or formatting

All-new Image Playground uses a new generative model to make high-quality images in virtually any style, including photorealistic, lets you modify your images using touch and natural language, and lets you generate Lock Screen wallpapers and Contact Posters with personalized suggestions.

Describe a Shortcut lets you use natural language to create a shortcut or refine an existing one

Home Summarized activity notifications combine related alerts across accessories into a single notification Video descriptions for HomeKit Secure Video recordings summarize what’s happening in a clip for eligible iCloud+ subscribers Camera clip search lets you find specific moments from your HomeKit Secure Video cameras by searching in the Home app or Spotlight when on an eligible iCloud+ plan

Describe an event in Calendar lets you use natural language to create an event, and details like the time, location, invitees, and event title are filled in using Apple Intelligence

Suggestions in Mail help you take action based on the context of your emails, like getting directions to a restaurant you booked

Call Context in the Phone app understands when you’re speaking to certain businesses and proactively surfaces relevant information from across your apps, like a confirmation code or a reservation number

Accessibility VoiceOver enhancements include more detailed and contextual image understanding for photos, charts, and screenshots and a conversational experience that lets you ask questions about your screen or surroundings An enhanced Magnifier experience offers conversational visual assistance for users with low vision, with a high-contrast interface and natural language app controls for zooming and other Magnifier functions A smarter Accessibility Reader uses intelligence to provide better text cleanup and formatting, images and tables, on-demand summaries, and translation Voice Control flexible inputs help you navigate your device with just your voice by describing elements on screen in your own words, like “tap the gear” or “tap the button in the top right”

And more, including additional ways to create and modify Genmoji, automatic proofreading, and more accurate dictation using an on-device model on iPad models with M4 and later and at least 12GB of unified memory

Child Safety

Improved setup experience for new child accounts lets parents choose the exact apps their kids can access when they set up an iPad for their child

Ask to Browse gives parents the option to approve each new website before their child can view it

Expanded Communication Safety protections help intervene before children see gore or violent content in shared images and videos

Time Allowances help parents set boundaries around how long kids can use apps across Entertainment, Games, and Social Media apps, offering guidance based on expert research and tailored to each child’s age

Schedules let parents choose which apps their kids can access at different points in their day and across weekdays and weekends

Redesigned Screen Time settings give parents at-a-glance information nents about how their kids use their devices, and controls to adjust access in just a few taps

System Improvements

Liquid Glass refinements improve readability and a new slider in Settings lets you personalize its appearance from ultra-clear to fully tinted

Faster performance in experiences across the system, including app launches, AirDrop transfers, and transferring files between iPad and an external drive

Improved search provides more relevant and comprehensive results in Spotlight, Photos, and Mail

And more improvements across apps and experiences, including better Messages syncing across devices, enhancements to iCloud Shared Albums in Photos, app names in the status bar, and the ability to resize iPhone apps running on iPad

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100

Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPad models. To learn more, please visit:

https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability

Usage limits may apply for some Apple Intelligence features. To learn more, please visit:

https://www.apple.com/apple-intelligence

Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/125039